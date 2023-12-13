‘Karen’ throws drinks at Starbucks barista in heated drive-thru altercation

A Starbucks employee has reportedly been fired despite having drinks thrown at her by a customer during a war of words in the drive-thru.

Fast food disputes have become an all-too-common occurrence, with customers and employees fighting each other – but one incident quickly got out of control.

In a video making rounds on social media, a customer in a Starbucks drive-thru was going at it with a barista, exchanging words back and forth.

Although we don’t know what started the dispute, both the barista and the customer were filming, with the woman in the car saying she wanted to get the employee fired. That’s when things really took a turn.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Starbucks employee reportedly fired after viral fight with customer

As the two continued to make remarks back to each other, the customer requested a receipt with the employee’s name on it in order to contact the manager and get her fired.

“It’s not my name on it, but you can see it right here,” the barista said, presumingly pointing to her name tag.

“Actually, you can go ahead and refund me,” the customer demanded, further upsetting the barista, who refused because the shopper had already received her drink.

Article continues after ad

Without warning, the customer began to throw drinks back at the Starbucks staff, right through the drive-thru window.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I’m gonna press charges on you!” the employee warned. “You threw something at me, what do you think was going to happen?”

Article continues after ad

As the customer finally drove off, she couldn’t help but throw yet another drink through the window, leaving the inside of the store a complete mess.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to TikTok by an account called ‘b190372,’ but it was removed and then reposted.

Article continues after ad

“This happened in Plano, Texas. The barista was fired over this,” the account captioned the video. “The barista was assaulted and you decide to fire her? Not ok!”

While it has yet to be officially confirmed if the barista was indeed fired, users in the comments were on the barista’s side, insisting that she should follow through on filing charges while others called the woman a Karen for how she behaved.

Article continues after ad

We still don’t know exactly what caused things to get so heated between the two ladies or if they knew each other before this incident. For more viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.