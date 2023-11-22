What happened to Chipotle customer who got DoorDash worker fired? 

A viral video showed a former DoorDash worker confronting a Chipotle customer who apparently got him fired. But what happened to her?

In a video that went viral back in August 2023, we saw a DoorDash customer confronting a woman who he claimed had gotten him fired. The woman had allegedly ordered a burrito, before marking that it had never been delivered. The man then entered the woman’s workplace and confronted her for her supposed actions.

He walked into the building, and told the woman in question: “I delivered food here yesterday from Chipotle, and you put down that I didn’t deliver it to you.”

The delivery driver claimed that he’d gotten fired as a result, and even called the woman in question a “thief” to her boss.

What happened to the viral DoorDash customer?

People were curious about what became of the Chipotle customer. In numerous social media posts, viewers speculated about the situation, with many hoping that the woman had been fired. “I hope this has a good ending for him but I have to say I’d have fired that woman on the spot if one of my employees did this. That guy was 100% credible and she was not,” said one.

One woman on the PublicFreakout subreddit claimed that she was privy to the goings on of the video, and that her dad was in fact, the manager who was called into frame by the DoorDash worker.

She said in her post: “She ended up getting fired!! (My parent works there and said she got fired the same day after the office manager found out).”

Naturally, some people were dubious, but she continued: “I know people think I’m lying for upvotes, but I am sincerely not. I know this comment sounds fake, but the office manager said this girl was a trainee (like first month working there) and she couldn’t have a liar working with medical records.”

As for the DoorDash worker, another Redditor posted a comment they found from him surrounding the situation: “I talked to Doordash and they helped me out and got it removed. Shoutout to DD support. They always help me out tremendously.”

“I’m almost 5 years clean from heroin. All I’m trying to do is hustle and make up for lost time because I really screwed my life up. And she’s putting my job in jeopardy over something so stupid this is how I pay my bills. I love this job. I don’t want to lose it because she doesn’t want to pay for her lunch. I would’ve bought her lunch idc.”

Another DoorDash driver went viral after eating a customer's order who allegedly didn't leave him a tip.