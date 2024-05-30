Islam Makhachev & Dustin Poirier have heated faceoff at UFC 302 presser

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier came face to face at the UFC 302 press conference, forcing security to break up their heated stare-down.

With UFC 302 set for June 1 in Newark, New Jersey, the pre-fight press conference featured Makhachev, Poirier, Sean Strickland, and Paulo Costa.

As the presser got underway, the American crowd made its presence felt by hurling thunderous boos at Makhachev.

The reigning lightweight champion handled it well, telling fans, “It doesn’t matter, I’ve fought all over the place. I’m used to people booing.”

Later, Poirier threw shade at the Russian, implying he’s scared of standing up and boxing with ‘The Diamond.’

“He should listen to his coaches and box like they’re telling him to,” Poirier remarked.

That led to an immediate response by Makhachev, saying, “This is not boxing. This is MMA, man.”

“Well, you’re going to sleep like it’s boxing,” Poirier quickly fired back, much to the delight of the passionate crowd in attendance.

After talking some more trash back and forth, the time came for both fighters to meet in the ceremonial faceoff ahead of their match.

At first, it appeared to be nothing out of the ordinary. Poirier and Makhachev jawed back and forth without much coming from it.

Then, the challenger called the champion a “motherf**ker,” which Makhachev did not appreciate.

Jon Anik stayed between the two and prevented them from throwing any punches. But as they got closer and closer, security stepped in.

By the time Poirier walked away, he told Makhachev that he “has respect” for him, but now it is time to fight.

Rarely does anyone get under Makhachev’s skin with words. However, Poirier succeeded in doing so at the UFC 302 press conference.

It’s unclear whether or not this is an effective strategy, but one thing is certain: Poirier has woken up the bear.