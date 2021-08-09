How to get Signature Justin Turner in MLB The Show 21

The hero of the Los Angeles Dodgers has received a special card as a part of the daily moments within MLB The Show 21, and it’s one of the best cards to honor a timeless wonder within the MLB.

Player evolution programs are one of the hidden gems within MLB The Show’s Diamond Dynasty, as over the course of a month players will be able to earn bronze cards. Which they’ll be able to level up to Diamond cards through completing certain missions.

Justin Turner, the 3B for the Los Angeles Dodgers is one of the latest players to receive this feature, and his new Signature card is a stellar one for sure.

If you’re looking to obtain this card, we’re going to run over the steps you’ll need to take in order to unlock 96 OVR Turner.

How to unlock 96 OVR Justin Turner

In order to begin the process of unlocking this new Diamond, your first going to need to complete at least 10 of August’s daily moments. This is when you’ll earn the chance to begin the player evolution program, and there’s a few missions within this set.

Once you have Turner’s 68 OVR Rookie card, you’re then going to head over to the moments tab, and select his player evolution set of missions. All-in-all y0ur going to need to collect 50 evolution points during the various stages to complete this card, and there’s two sets of moments that you can complete.

With these done, your then going to be tasked with completing some in-game activities with Turner’s Rookie card, and they go as follows.

5 Hits

3 HR

10 TB

5 XBH

When this is all said and done, you’ll have unlocked Justin Turner’s Signature card, which can be used in completing the 99 OVR Mookie Betts collection, that so many of you are currently hunting.

Keep in mind, that if you don’t complete these missions in August, you’ll still have the chance to complete these over the coming months!