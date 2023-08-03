Minecraft Villagers majorly nerfed in Snapshot 23w31a

The latest Minecraft Snapshot 23w31a has majorly nerfed the beloved Villagers, potentially changing how players interact with the mob going forwards.

Minecraft is constantly changing, often introducing new biomes, mobs, tools, and features for players to enjoy as they create their dream house, explore their new seed, or just spend hours building with friends.

However, there are also some regular balance changes, with one in particular majorly nerfing one of the most popular mobs in the game.

Article continues after ad

Minecraft Villagers receive changes to Librarian & Wandering Trader

Mojang

One primary alteration is discounts. When you cure a Zombie Villager you will get a discount on their wares, but that discount will not work if they turn back into a Zombie, making the popular villager trading and emerald farming method now void.

Along with this, one Minecraft Villager has seen a major nerf, and one seems to have received a little buff. Below, we’ve detailed what’s changed for each:

Librarian changes

Previously, the Librarian could sell any enchantment available in Minecraft, but now, they will only be able to sell certain enchantments based on the biomes they reside in.

Article continues after ad

On top of this, each village biome now has an exclusive enchantment you can get through Master Librarians so you’ll need to find all seven different villages to get hold of all those enchantments.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Wandering Trader changes

Thankfully, after community frustration, the cost of items has been lowered and there are more trades to be made when you come across this Villager. You can now also sell items to the Wandering Trader, making a little bit of money on the side.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, the Wandering Trader hasn’t been nerfed too much, keeping the popular feature relatively intact.

It’s worth noting that, since it’s the Minecraft snapshot 23w31a, it means these features are not in Minecraft yet. If you want to try them out, you’ll need to turn on experiments, which you can do by following this guide.