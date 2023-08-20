Minecraft player goes viral after surviving nearly 3000 days in Hardcore world

A Minecraft player has died in the Hardcore mode of the game after their character was alive for nearly 3000 days in his own world.

The pixel-based building game developed by Mojang has still proven to have a dedicated fanbase after over a decade, with millions continuing to play the game every year.

Minecraft’s key to success is due to the simplicity and creative nature of the sandbox game, which presents endless possibilities for its fans. The developers have also constantly updated the game, including unique seeds, constant updates, plenty of biomes, adorable mobs, and houses to build.

A fan-favorite part of the game to some of the community is the Hardcore mode which is one of four main modes in Minecraft, however, it is not for the faint-hearted.

This tense version of Minecraft involves players adventuring and building in their own worlds as they gather resources to survive, but unlike the other modes the player only gets one life, and if they die so does the whole world they created.

The more realistic mode that simulates life in the pixelated block builder has been a hit amongst fans and content creators across the YouTube space and for Twitch live streams.

Minecraft player unbelievably survives for nearly 3000 days as his character eventually dies

After surviving 2992 days in their own world, the Hardcore player eventually died in the game before he could reach the sizeable feat of 3000 days.

The player posted their achievement to Reddit in a post reflecting on the remarkable journey that only a small amount of players will ever reach.

The post was accompanied by 18 screenshots that he took whilst playing in their own unique world. As thousands upvoted his submission, it stormed to the top of the Minecraft subreddit, leading to hundreds commenting their praises and own experiences with the mode.

Various fans were keen to praise the player of the achievement: “End of an Era, beautiful builds, and sorry for the loss!” one said.

Many questioned how he died, whereby user A_Lego_Fan who uploaded the post confirmed: “I died when a piglin brute smacked me into the lava while I was wearing a elytra. I used up my totem in the lava and died.”

Others were simply not as inspired: “I will never understand the desire to build all that on a hardcore world.”

Minecraft has also made a large update after adding official shaders to the game which drastically have improved the graphics.