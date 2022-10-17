Minecraft Batman DLC: Release date, trailer, gameplay & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Minecraft’s Batman DLC is a brand new experience where players get to explore the famous city and defeat infamous villains. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Minecraft Batman DLC.

Minecraft Live introduced plenty of new content coming to Minecraft Dungeons, Minecraft Legends, and the new 1.20 update for the original Minecraft. However, all of those announcements are a while away. Luckily, there is a brand new exciting Batman DLC to enjoy while waiting.

The DLC is a DC fan’s dream and allows you to embed yourself into the world of Minecraft and Gotham as you explore the dangerous life of the famous superhero. Here’s everything we know about Minecraft’s Batman DLC.

The Minecraft Batman DLC will be released on October 18, 2022, thanks to a Tweet from Minecraft.

While the announcement of the Batman DLC came during Minecraft Live 2022, they didn’t initially specify a release date. Luckily, Minecraft followed with its upcoming release date, meaning players don’t have to wait long to play as the hero of Gotham.

DLC Minecraft Live trailer

Minecraft Live 2022 introduced the Batman DLC and with it showed off a trailer, giving examples of gameplay and the characters you’ll meet on your way. You can watch it below.

Minecraft Batman DLC gameplay

The Minecraft Batman DLC isn’t just a new world to explore and a skin to put on. It involves a story in which you, as Batman, must take on various recognizable villains in order to unravel and stop Joker’s troublesome plot.

The DLC includes solving the Riddler’s puzzles, fighting the Joker, Poison Ivy, and many other villains like Harley Quin and The Penguin in boss battle-like experiences.

To fight them you get to use many of Batman’s famous gadgets and awesome cars. The game will also let you fight alongside allies like Robin throughout the story.

Free cosmetic for all players

If getting the Batman DLC is not for you, a free cosmetic was also announced that will be available for all players. It consists of a Batman-style cap and will be available when the DLC comes out on October 18, 2022.

Mojang

That’s all we know about the upcoming Minecraft Batman DLC. While waiting to fight through the streets of Gotham, take a look at what else was announced on Minecraft Live 2022:

