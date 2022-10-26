How to play Minecraft for Mac: Download guide & system requirements

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

Minecraft was developed primarily as a PC game, but can Mac users create their own worlds to build and play in as well? Here’s how to download and play Minecraft for Mac computers.

Ever since the launch of Minecraft, the game has taken the world by storm and become one of the most popular IPs of all time.

Although it was originally released as a standalone on the PC, Minecraft is now available on consoles as well as Android and iOS.

The game is playable on all computer systems, but to download and play the Mac version of Minecraft you must fulfill certain system requirements.

How to download Minecraft for Mac

Before you will be able to download the game for Mac, you will first have to purchase the game on the Minecraft website. Select the “computer” version of the game, as it is the same version for Mac, Windows, or Linux.

After completing the purchase, you will be able to download Minecraft onto your Mac. Simply follow the system prompts to download the game.

What are the system requirements to download Minecraft?

The full minimum and recommended requirements for your CPU, GPU, and RAM can be found on the Minecraft website.

However, as for your operating system, the minimum requirements for a Mac are that any 64-bit OS X must be using the operating system version 10.9 Maverick or newer. However, it is recommended that Mac users have upgraded their OS to 10.12 Sierra.