 F1 driver Lando Norris announces $25k Twitch Rivals Minecraft Invitational - Dexerto
Logo
Minecraft

F1 driver Lando Norris announces $25k Twitch Rivals Minecraft Invitational

Published: 26/Feb/2021 18:01

by Jacob Hale
Lando Norris hosting $25,000 Twitch Rivals Minecraft Invitational
Twitch/Minecraft/ Twitch: landonorris

Share

Lando Norris Twitch Rivals

Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has announced a $25,000 Minecraft Twitch Rivals tournament, featuring other F1 drivers and top names.

Norris himself has seen a lot of success off the grid over the last couple of years as well as on it, growing his Twitch stream playing games such as Call of Duty battle royale, Warzone.

Advertisement

He’s even started his own content and esports organization called Quadrant, and expressed an interest in joining the Call of Duty League — but now he’s turning his attention to Minecraft.

Taking to the hit sandbox game that seems to only ever be growing in popularity, here’s what you need to know about the tournament.

Advertisement

Format

Lando Norris’ Minecraft Invitational with Twitch Rivals is due to take place on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10 AM PST (1 PM EST/6 PM GMT) and last the duration of the day.

Advertisement

The tournament will see four teams, including one captained by Lando himself, earning points across three mini-games designed specifically for the event. They will be a mix of racing and PVP modes as follows:

  • Game 1: The Walls
  • Game 2: Boat Racing
  • Game 3: Bow Bash
  • Finals
The Walls in Minecraft
Minecraft
One of the mini-games played will be The Walls.

Teams & Players

While the full teams and list of players have not yet been announced, we already know of several names that will be participating. They are:

Advertisement

  • Lando Norris (F1 driver)
  • Alex Albon (F1 driver)
  • Max Fewtrell (Racing driver)
  • DrLupo (Streamer)
  • xChocoBars (Streamer)
  • SuperGT (Quadrant YouTuber)
  • FNG (Quadrant YouTuber)
  • Aarava (Quadrant content creator)

With many more names yet to be announced, we could see some huge entries into this tournament, especially with a $25,000 prize pool for charity on the line.

Advertisement

Be sure to catch the action on March 3, as top Formula 1 talent and content creators take to the Minecraft universe and fight for their share of the prize money.

Advertisement

Advertisement