F1 driver Lando Norris announces $25k Twitch Rivals Minecraft Invitational - Dexerto

Formula 1 driver Lando Norris has announced a $25,000 Minecraft Twitch Rivals tournament, featuring other F1 drivers and top names.

Norris himself has seen a lot of success off the grid over the last couple of years as well as on it, growing his Twitch stream playing games such as Call of Duty battle royale, Warzone.

He’s even started his own content and esports organization called Quadrant, and expressed an interest in joining the Call of Duty League — but now he’s turning his attention to Minecraft.

Taking to the hit sandbox game that seems to only ever be growing in popularity, here’s what you need to know about the tournament.

Format

You’ve seen what he can do in a car 🏎️

Now see what he can do with blocks 👀

With £25k for charity up for grabs… The @LandoNorris Minecraft Invitational is live on the 3rd of March at 6pm GMT Follow @Twitchrivals to be notified:https://t.co/pnmXMPoAaV

@Team_quadrant pic.twitter.com/y0ddfvLjFp — Twitch UK & Ireland (@TwitchUKI) February 26, 2021

Lando Norris’ Minecraft Invitational with Twitch Rivals is due to take place on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10 AM PST (1 PM EST/6 PM GMT) and last the duration of the day.

The tournament will see four teams, including one captained by Lando himself, earning points across three mini-games designed specifically for the event. They will be a mix of racing and PVP modes as follows:

Game 1: The Walls

The Walls Game 2: Boat Racing

Boat Racing Game 3: Bow Bash

Bow Bash Finals

Teams & Players

While the full teams and list of players have not yet been announced, we already know of several names that will be participating. They are:

Lando Norris (F1 driver)

Alex Albon (F1 driver)

Max Fewtrell (Racing driver)

DrLupo (Streamer)

xChocoBars (Streamer)

SuperGT (Quadrant YouTuber)

FNG (Quadrant YouTuber)

Aarava (Quadrant content creator)

With many more names yet to be announced, we could see some huge entries into this tournament, especially with a $25,000 prize pool for charity on the line.

Be sure to catch the action on March 3, as top Formula 1 talent and content creators take to the Minecraft universe and fight for their share of the prize money.