Biggest changes in Twitch’s new hate & harassment policy for streamers and fans

Published: 23/Dec/2020 18:45

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch on mobile phone
Unsplash/Caspar Rubin/Twitch

Twitch

Twitch has drastically updated its policy on hate and harassment with the new changes going into effect on January 22, 2021. Going forward, certain actions by viewers and streamers will be prohibited, with some being rather self-explanatory while others might be more surprising.

The new policy updates primarily take aim at stopping harassment towards users who Twitch classifies as having “protected characteristics.”

According to the platform, this includes the following: race, ethnicity, color, caste, national origin, immigration status, religion, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, serious medical condition, and veteran status.

The vast majority of the new policies reference users who fall into this category, with some new rules standing out significantly from the rest. Here are the biggest changes going into effect come January 22.

Pogchamp Twitch emote
Twitch
Certain emote combinations are not allowed.

Some emote combinations are now bannable

Twitch states that speech, imagery or even emote combinations that “dehumanize or perpetuate negative stereotypes” are prohibited.

While the platform didn’t give direct examples of emote combinations found on the site, they did further describe the type of material they were referencing such as: “Content perpetuating negative associations between an animal and a protected group, or comparing a protected group to animals that are perceived as inferior or unclean.”

Basically, any sort of racist or discriminatory messages through the use of emotes is not allowed.

Pokimane poses for the camera
Instagram/Pokimane
Popular streamers such as Pokimane are victims of harassment online.

Intentionally misgendering someone

According to Twitch, users who intentionally “refer to someone using a pronoun or form of address that does not correctly reflect the gender with which they identify” could be a bannable violation.

The wording does give users some leeway though and the benefit of the doubt in the event they unintentionally use the incorrect pronoun in reference to a streamer or viewer.

However, Twitch specifically states that repeating such addresses after being asked to stop is also against the site’s rules.

Twitch
Twitch
Using slurs outside of songs could lead to bans.

Exceptions for using slurs in music

Perhaps one of the most eyebrow-raising rules on the platform is the site’s policy on slurs as it pertains to music.

“Using hateful slurs, either untargeted or directed towards another individual,” Twitch states before going on to note that, “We also make exceptions for slurs in music—and singing along to music—as long as the song itself is not hateful and the slurs are not combined with other discriminating or denigrating content.”

This is especially odd considering how DMCA issues over copyrighted music have been plaguing the platform for months, leaving users afraid of playing any tunes during a broadcast and risk a ban. Most streamers are now avoiding playing music altogether on stream.

Alinity poses for the camera with her cat
Instagram/Alinity
Following her controversial ‘cat throw’ scandal, commenters on social media frequently made unfounded claims about her relationship with Twitch.

Accusations of “sexual favors” not allowed

Finally, Twitch has taken aim at a major controversy on the site pertaining to rumors that some streamers have not been banned because they engage in sexual favors with admins.

Accusations similar in tone were levied against streamers such as Alinity, especially after her infamous cat tossing scandal back in 2019.

New words now banned

Perhaps the change that got the most attention on social media, was the move to prohibit “sexually-focused terms”, when using to “repeatedly negatively target someone.” These words include “whore”, “virgin”, or “simp.”

It should be noted that the policy implies that one-off use of these words, if not targeting a particular person or not done repeatedly, would not result in any punishment. But, repeated targeting could.

It’s also important to note that these policies extend beyond just Twitch itself as a platform and will also impact people at conventions or even social media when harassment directed at users occurs.

Entertainment

When is Jake Paul vs Ben Askren? UFC fighter accepts boxing match

Published: 23/Dec/2020 18:20

by Alice Hearing
Jake Paul Ben Askren
Instagram: Jake Paul/ Instagram: Ben Askren

Jake Paul

Jake Paul’s next boxing fight is set to be against MMA fighter Ben Askren, according to a video of the champion accepting a match against the YouTuber.

Amid speculation over who Jake will fight next, Askren is the first to promise a fight, but other potential fighters are still in the mix, including Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis.

Jake has taunted both in recent weeks, fuelling rumors that 2021 will be a big year for the YouTuber turned boxer. Jake put up $50 million dollars to try and make a fight happen between him and Conor McGregor.

Then on December 15, Jake posted a video to Twitter that showed him rolling up and tossing water balloons and toilet paper at Dillon Danis while the fighter gave an interview streetside in LA, before driving off and laughing.

Jake Paul smiles at the camera
Instagram: Jake Paul
Jake Paul has a 2-0 record after beating Nate Robinson

His most likely competitor, Ben Askren, retired from competing in 2019 on the back of two losses to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Meia respectively. He suffered the fastest knockout in UFC history to Masvidal. But the fighter is confident he’d beat Jake.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Ben accepted Jake’s challenge: “Yes Mr. Jake Paul I do accept…listen it’s a pretty simple choice. I’m going to make a whole bunch of money to beat up a guy who is pretending to be an athlete because at the end of the day that’s what you’re doing.”

“Quite frankly I am impressed that you’ve deluded yourself into thinking that you are actually a fighter that you are really tough, that you can really box…I will see you on March 28th in Los Angeles and I will humiliate you like millions of people want to see happen. “

When is Jake Paul vs Ben Askren?

In his video, Ben Askren said he will fight Jake Paul on March 28 2021. On Tuesday night, a mock-up poster of the pair started doing the rounds on Twitter and was shared by former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen.

However, ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani has tweeted it is not yet confirmed: “Fight is nowhere near done though, I’m told, but there is chatter.”

Dexerto will update this as new information is revealed.