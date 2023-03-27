Marvel Snap players slam “ridiculous” low-value bundles

Marvel Snap players have once more called the mobile title’s monetization into question following the release of low-value bundles.

Despite being a card battle game, Marvel Snap didn’t always subject its user base to the monetization practices of other mobile titles.

Players even praised the game for quite some time, thrilled that it had steered clear of gacha-esque card packs and the like. It still dabbled in less-than-favorable monetization practices, but things took a turn for the worst a few months ago.

Earlier this year, for example, Marvel Snap developers unleashed a $100 “Pro” package targeting newcomers to the game. The bundle’s overpriced offerings ruffled some feathers; newer bundles have similarly raised a few eyebrows.

Marvel Snap players want latest bundles to be a “joke”

A Reddit user recently shared a screenshot from Marvel Snap highlighting a $5 Daily Bundle and a $20 Weekend Bundle. The former came with 625 Credits, while the latter included 200 Credits, 200 Gold, and 1,000 Collector’s Tokens.

“This is a joke right?” the Redditor asked. Many other players agreed the bundles in question cost too much for the little on offer.

“Like…did they forget the rest of the bundle?” one person wrote in response to the above post. Someone else said, “this game has such a weird monetization plan.”

Meanwhile, other users pointed out that previous offerings packed in much more value for a lower cost. “The Jubilee bundle was 500 credits, 500 gold, a cool variant, and an avatar. All that for $5.” Some argue “sh—y deals” are a tactic that “make the good [bundles] look like an amazing value.”

Whether or not Marvel Snap‘s “ridiculous” monetization will drive players away remains to be seen. At the very least, it appears a number of users are less than pleased with the current state of things.