Marvel Snap players feel cheated after popular card hit with major nerfs in Oct 31 update

Marvel Snap’s most recent update has nerfed Mobius M. Mobius “into hell,” leaving players frustrated and questioning the game’s business model.

Mobius M. Mobius arrived on the scene in late September with an outstanding new Ongoing ability that disabled the costs of your own cards from being increased while ensuring that your opponent wouldn’t be able to reduce the cost of their cards.

The card quickly became a staple in many of the most dominant decks in the game, as it seemingly featured two powerful abilities that could easily have been separated into different cards in just one package.

But now, Second Dinner, the game’s developers, have targeted Mobius M. Mobius with a devastating nerf in the October 31 update after admitting that the card had a “massive impact on the metagame,” leaving players who recently purchased the card outraged.

One player shared their disappointment in a Reddit post, writing, “Bought Mobius for 3k tokens last night and was so hype. Wake up to him being nerfed into hell.”

On release, Mobius M. Mobius was available to players via the hard-earned Spotlight Caches or by dropping 3,000 Collector’s Tokens, which are also very hard to come by without spending money on in-game purchases.

The update changed Mobius M. Mobius’ powerful Ongoing into an On-Reveal ability that now only remains effective until the end of your next turn and some players are left feeling that Second Dinner has taken it a step too far.

One popular Reddit post titled “The nerf is such an overshot,” suggests that Second Dinner could have simply increased Mobius’ cost and reduced his power while keeping his old ability. Others in the comments believe that the card should be split into two cards or have an extended ability duration.

Others are more critical, however, lashing out at the business model of the game. “Honestly it was always a stupid card but the fact that they dropped it OP as f**k, sold it like hotcakes, and then nerfed it into the ground is brutal. What a business model,” commented one player.

And that’s a popular sentiment among players, especially those who have dropped tokens on the card hoping to make good use of him for months to come.

“I wouldn’t have introduced a brand new card just to mix up the meta, with the intention of nerfing into oblivion a month later,” one player wrote. “I have no problem with them nerfing Mobius in a vacuum, he was way too powerful. But the way they handled it is beyond f***ing stupid.”

Or, as one player shared, “Imagine buying a card and wasting your 1 month of grinding and then getting nerfed. That’s why I stopped buying their season pass.”

Unfortunately, for fans of Marvel Snap and other digital card games, the issue of “bait and switch'” card nerfs seemingly won’t go away as long as the game’s landscape can be drastically changed with the click of a finger.