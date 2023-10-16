Marvel Snap players obsessed with “genius” Infinity Split improvement

A Marvel Snap fan has showcased their groundbreaking card design, offering a solution to the game’s debated Infinity Split feature.

Marvel Snap offers players a unique card progression system in which they can upgrade cards to receive enhanced backgrounds such as holographic, foil, gold, and ink.

However, the feature has been subject to criticism since the game’s launch more than 12 months ago, as these new backgrounds often overshadow the iconic card designs with generic backgrounds.

One Redditor has now taken matters into their own hands by designing a unique new card concept that seemingly fixes all of the problems that are present with the controversial Infinity Split feature.

Marvel Snap player ‘mikefromto’ showcased their unique card concept, which retains the original artwork, enhanced by a subtle holo background and dynamic lighting.

The result is a visually stunning variant, contrasting the often less appealing ones dominated by holographic backgrounds.

In the comments section, the creator shared, “Marvel comics have some of the best artwork out there and it’s a shame that overpowering foils and unfortunate cropping leave out important details.”

“I created this by manually extracting every element of the card from the original artwork and animated every frame to bring more life to it,” they explained.

The concept has received widespread praise from community members, who have commented on the “extremely creative” and “beautiful” final result.

Others jumped at the chance to criticize the Infinity Split feature yet again, “This is what the split system needs. The entire foil/prism crap needs to be thrown out of the window, it looks terrible on 99% of cards and nobody really wants it, it’s just an obstacle on the way to get gold/ink.”

With such support for this unique card concept, it’ll be interesting to see if Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner takes notice.