Save 33% on this MTG Doctor Who collector box in time for the holidays

Doctor Who and MTG both have passionate fandoms and this collector box is sure to delight watchers and players alike.

MTG Universes Beyond: Doctor Who caught Doctor Who fans off-guard when the set was first announced. On release, it was clear that real dedication had been put into accurately recreating Doctor Who’s history, characters, and story in each card.

While the Doctor Who Commander Decks are incredible products in their own right, the MTG Doctor Who collector booster box allows players to get their hands on rare versions of the set’s cards, featuring alternative art versions of the Doctors, Masters, and more.

At 33% off, this sale is incredibly close to the lowest that Amazon has ever offered this collector booster box for. Fans may find that these Doctor Who cards are harder to acquire in the near future, as reprints are never guaranteed for Universes Beyond. This booster box is sure to make a great present, either for yourself or the Whovian in your life.

BBC/WOTC

Universes Beyond: Doctor Who is not a typical MTG set, as there are no regular boosters to be found. While the set’s four Commander decks are both creative and powerful, the collector boosters are your best bet for that card-pulling experience.

With exclusive TARDIS frames and unique art styles for each regeneration of the Doctor and the Master, among others, these collector boosters can significantly boost the style of your MTG Doctor Who collection.

