Doctor Who Secret Lair introduces Fifteenth Doctor and the evil Meep to MTG

Pick up the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Doctors in MTG form, alongside alien villains and allies, in this celebratory Secret Lair.

MTG and Doctor Who are both celebrating significant milestones this year. Magic’s 30th year has coincided with Doctor Who’s 60th-anniversary celebrations, and both franchises have linked up to bring joy to watchers and players alike.

Now, in celebration of Doctor Who officially passing the baton to Ncuti Gatwa in the 60th-anniversary specials, MTG’s Secret Lair x Doctor Who: Regeneration is featuring a card of the new Fifteenth Doctor, as well as the supporting cast of humans and aliens that feature in the specials.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Brand-new Doctor Who

Billy Christian

The announcement of the Fifteenth Doctor receiving an MTG card of their own comes right alongside the announcement of a card representing the anniversary special villain The Meep. This outer-space fugitive may seem cute and cuddly at first, but its vicious side is clearly represented in MTG form with a sacrifice ability.

These two new cards complete the Doctor Who Secret Lair, along with previously revealed cards for The Fourteenth Doctor, the Celestial Toymaker, and Rose Noble.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Secret Lair unites the Doctors

BBC/WOTC

While the Universes Beyond: Doctor Who Commander Decks came with many potential Commanders at launch, there wasn’t yet a single on-theme Commander with the colors necessary to unite all the Doctors in one deck. Now, thanks to the four-color Fourteenth Doctor, every single MTG incarnation of the Doctor can be loaded into the same Commander deck.

Article continues after ad

The Fifteenth Doctor may not have quite such archetype-uniting potential, but his artifact boosting in Izzet colors is sure to win the card many fans among the broader MTG community.

Article continues after ad

With the success of Universes Beyond: Doctor Who and the continuing excitement around this secret lair release, 2023 has proven that MTG and Doctor Who make one of the best matches in all of time and space.

Secret Lair x Doctor Who: Regeneration launches on April 2nd, 2024, and can be preordered directly from Wizards of the Coast’s Secret Lair store.