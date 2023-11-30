Best Commons in MTG The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

We’ll help you find the best cheap cards in MTG’s The Lost Caverns of Ixalan so you can build and improve your Pauper format decks.

While Magic: The Gathering is a fantastic and engaging hobby, there’s no denying that it’s also an expensive one. With cost being so prohibitive to entry, and exciting new sets debuting all the time, MTG formats like Pauper deserve their chance to shine.

Pauper revolves around playing almost exclusively Common rarity cards, with a single Uncommon allowed as a Commander. With Commons being so easily affordable, players can construct Pauper decks for a fraction of the cost of other formats. We’ll walk you through the best cards in MTG’s The Lost Caverns of Ixalan set, so you can find the best picks for Pauper and beyond.

MTG The Lost Caverns of Ixalan: Best Commons

#5: Runaway Boulder

For six generic mana, Runaway Boulder can deal six damage to any opposing creature. While this would be somewhat pricey for standard removal, Runaway Boulder’s flash ability makes it significantly more worthwhile, and the addition of cycling allows you to pitch it in the early game in exchange for something more affordable.

#4: Walk with the Ancestors

5 mana may be a significant investment, but Walk with the Ancestors can potentially provide a boatload of value to match its casting cost.

Graveyard synergies are abundant in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan and Walk with the Ancestors not only allows you to fetch your best permanents back from the grave, but dig through your deck and cast directly to the field for free. This potent two-for-one can instantly turn a game around.

#3: Tithing Blade

For just two mana, Tithing Blade can clear up your opponents’ boards, forcing them to make a difficult choice over what to sacrifice. Sacrifice is always a useful form of removal, handily getting around several forms of protection, and Tithing Blade targeting all other players is a huge boost.

Consuming Sepulcher can do a lot with a little, slowly chipping away at opponents’ life total and bringing your back up. While it may not seem like an overly significant effect at first this drain-and-gain can soon build advantage in your favor.

#2: Goblin Tomb Raider

The most aggressive, damaging option on this list, Goblin Tomb Raider is an incredibly cheap cast at just one red mana. Coming in as a potential 2/2 with haste, Goblin Tomb Raider swings the game’s tempo in your favor right away.

Red has absolutely no shortage of artifacts, generating treasure at a rapid rate, throwing down mana rocks, and playing useful artifact creatures like The Lost Caverns’ Hotfoot Gnome. It’s almost certain that you’ll be able to unlock Goblin Tomb Raider’s full potential right away as a result.

#1: Poison Dart Frog

A multicolor mana dork with inherent reach and deathtouch for an additional cost, the Poison Dart Frog is a beloved card among MTG players for a reason.

Providing additional ramp to any deck splashing in green, and serving as an excellent deterrent to creatures with and without flying, Poison Dart Frog is incredible in the early game and continues to have a purpose no matter when he’s played.

