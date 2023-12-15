MTG’s new Secret Lair comes with hidden Jeff Goldblum card

It seems as though MTG’s Universes Beyond crossover with Jurassic World just can’t get enough of Jeff Goldblum.

Out of every Jurassic Park and Jurassic World character to be celebrated in the MTG crossover, Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm has had more than his share of the spotlight.

Dr Malcolm is the star of his very own MTG Secret Lair. While the set’s cards have previously been revealed, players opening the boxes have found that they contain a surprise final Goldblum card to add to a growing collection.

MTG, Dinosaurs and Chaos

Reddit user: AttilatheFun87

On receiving their MTG Dr. Ian Malcom Secret Lair, Reddit user AttilatheFun87 revealed that the package contained a card that had not been announced alongside the others, as is often the case with Secret Lair.

The secret MTG card in the Dr. Ian Malcom Secret Lair is Chaos Theory, a re-skin of Chaos Warp.

Chaos Warp is a staple of many red mana decks, a removal option with a wild twist. An opponent’s card will be dealt with, but something new will be spawned directly from their library in its place. Several of the cards in the Dr. Ian Malcolm Secret Lair are less relevant to modern Magic, but Chaps Theory could fit right into any player’s deck, provided they harbor a healthy love of Goldblum.

While other cards in the Dr. Ian Malcolm Secret Lair might have verged on the comedic side, Chaos Theory is a much more dramatic showing for the good doctor, while still playing with the character’s offbeat humor through its outsized grandiosity.

While this may be the final Jurassic World x MTG card to be revealed for the foreseeable future, Dinos and MTG have always been a potent match. With the positive reception of The Lost Caverns of Ixalan’s new dinosaur options, it could be only a matter of time before Magic returns to the Jurassic Park well.