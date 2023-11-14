MTG Transformers Secret Lair is $40 off in early Black Friday sale

Transform and roll out to Walmart to get your hands on this early Black Friday MTG Transformers deal, featuring Optimus Prime and Megatron.

A crossover between Transformers and MTG was always destined to happen. As two of Hasbro’s biggest properties, it only makes sense to eventually translate the robots in disguise into TCG form. While outsiders may view Magic: The Gathering as historically a fantasy game, elements of Sci-Fi have been there since the very beginning. Giant robots are as much a part of MTG’s early years as magic and planeswalking.

Now, Walmart is offering significant savings on a special Transformers MTG product that depicts the eternal clash between Optimus Prime and Megatron. On sale at just $59.95, buying the MTG Secret Lair: Transformers: Optimus vs. Megatron now will allow you to save $40, compared to the standard pricing of $99.95.

MTG’s Secret Lairs can become incredibly hard to find the more time passes from release, and picking them up through somewhere reliable like Walmart is usually your best bet. If you buy during the current sale, you’ll be saving almost half the cost of the entire product.

As with many of MTG’s Secret Lair products, the Secret Lair: Transformers: Optimus vs. Megatron does not feature new mechanical card designs. Instead, the cards featured in this set rework existing cards with new Transformers art.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Rest assured, the most suitable card for each part of Transformers lore has been chosen, from Megatron as the terrifying Blightsteel Colossus, to the Allspark reskinning Doubling Cube and granting mana in abundance. These cards are not only mechanically powerful, they would be valuable reprints even without the Transformers association.

If you can’t get enough of Transformers crossing over with MTG, The Brothers War set features additional Transformers cards, this time with their own unique card designs! From Ratchet boosting Artifacts and lifegain, to Arcee dealing direct damage, many fan-favorite Transformers can be collected and slotted into your MTG decks.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.