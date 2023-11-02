MTG The Lost Caverns of Ixalan special guests listed and explained

Find out who’s on Ixalan’s exclusive guest list and learn all the details on these highly-valued MTG reprints.

Reprints are a necessary part of any TCG with a history as long and storied as Magic’s. New cards are introduced to the game at a regular pace, and old designs can quickly stack up in price if not re-issued.

Special guests are a brand-new type of reprint, first appearing in MTG’s The Lost Caverns of Ixalan set. Special Guests will closely tie into players’ desire for alternative art cards and worldbuilding, while still fulfilling their purpose as reprints.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What are special guests in MTG?

Special guests are a new facet of MTG card design and reprint strategy. A small number of highly-desired reprints are selected to ‘guest’ in each premier set, featuring brand-new art and flavor text tailored to the plane and set they are appearing in.

In this way, the reprints feel less out-of-place when pulled as part of a booster, giving players access to badly needed cards while also enchanting the worldbuilding and storytelling of each set

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

MTG special guests and reprints

Soon Magic: The Gathering will be shaking up how it approaches The List, one of the most significant methods of gaining access to needed reprints. While MTG’s reprint strategy may be changing, it has been confirmed that Special Guests will have a large part to play in The List for each set moving forward.

Article continues after ad

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Special Guests listed

The MTG cards appearing in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan set as special guests are as follows:

Lord of Atlantis

Malcolm, Keen-Eyed Navigator

Bridge From Below

Mephidross Vampire

Pitiless Plunderer

Breeches, Brazen Plunderer

Dargo, the Shipwrecker

Rampaging Ferocidon

Underworld Breach

Carnage Tyrant

Polyraptor

Ghalta, Primal Hunger

Kalamax, the Stormsire

Lord Windgrace

Mirri, Weatherlight Duelist

Thrasios, Triton Hero

Mana Crypt

Star Compass

Such a large selection of special guests is perhaps unexpected, but a very welcome first foray all the same. MTG players will soon get to enjoy these new renditions of old favorites when The Lost Caverns of Ixalan launches on November 17th.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.