MTG Thunder Junction: How to upgrade Grand Larceny Commander Deck 

Upgrade MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s Grand Larceny deck to turn your opponent’s best cards against them.

Gonti, Canny Acquisitor heads up MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s Grand Larceny Commander deck, discounting the cost of stealing your opponents’ spells, as well as providing you with the means to do so. We’ll show you how to build a better deck around Gonti, cutting out some duds and streamlining what Grand Larceny does best.

Must-haves: Tasha, the Witch-Queen & Hoarding Broodlord

WotC

Tasha, the Witch-Queen

Tasha works so well with Gonti’s game plan that it becomes an absolute cornerstone of the deck. Filling up your board with fliers that can block or chip away at your opponents is a brilliant passive effect, and Tasha’s loyalty abilities will make opponents think twice about casting any Instant or Sorceries, as they’ll quickly become tools for you to use as well.

Article continues after ad

Hoarding Broodlord

The value that this card can add to Grand Larceny is twofold. For starters, you can tutor up any card of your choice and send it into exile, to be cast at a time of your choosing. Secondly, any spell you cast from exile gains convoke.

Article continues after ad

This Creature not only gives you access to your key cards, it makes the rest of the game that much cheaper, allowing your Creatures to heavily discount most of your big plays.

Budget cards to upgrade your deck

WotC

Rogue’s Passage

4 mana can be a hefty cost for this ability, but it’s worth it to turn a Creature of your choice unblockable exactly when you need it the most.

Article continues after ad

Court of Locthwain

Court of Locthwain gives you the ability to skim cards from an opponent’s deck in each of your upkeeps, casting them as long as you retain the monarch status.

What’s more, the monarch token is easier for you to keep or reclaim thanks to several of your Creatures being unblockable, allowing you to deal damage to any player who takes the monarch token from you.

Rogue Class

Rogue Class does a little bit of everything you want in Grand Larceny, getting progressively better as you unlock its higher levels. With evasion and the ability to exile and cast your opponents’ cards, this card is perfect for Gonti’s game plan.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Toski, Bearer of Secrets

This Creature works in tandem with Gonti, doubling up on the value you get from dealing damage to opponents. With these two cards in play, you’ll have a wealth of choice each turn, thanks to a full hand and a selection of opponents’ cards to cast.

Assassin’s Trophy

Simple, straightforward removal in Golgari colors (green and black mana.) Few threats can’t be dealt with through a well-time casting of this Instant.

Premium cards to upgrade your deck

WotC

Dauthi Voidwalker

Dauthi Voidwalker is a creature with incredible value, preventing opponents’ graveyard recursion and working as a targeted theft at the right time for just two black mana.

Praetor’s Grasp

This Sorcery is essentially a tutor that just so happens to search another player’s deck for a card instead of your own, getting rid of a real threat and placing it under your control at the same time.

Article continues after ad

Agent of Treachery

Stealing a target permanent of your choice is a versatile ability, but this card really works as a value engine, drawing cards reliably thanks to the ease with which Grand Larceny players have three permanents belonging to opponents under their control.

Article continues after ad

Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor

Gix works as both a social tool and a reliable method of card draw in the early game, and an incredible payoff once you’ve accrued enough mana. While its free casting may not benefit from Gonti’s cost reduction, it’s powerful enough to be well worth inclusion here regardless.

Cards to cut

WotC

Void Attendant

This unusual Eldrazi, unfortunately, has little place in this deck, requiring a fiddly process to produce minor advantages. The colorless mana token payoff is rarely worth the initial investment it took to produce the Creature in the first place.

Article continues after ad

Prismatic Lens

You have better methods of ramp and mana fixing available to you than this rock.

The Mimeoplasm

While it can make a fun enough Commander in its own right, you’re better off stealing opponents’ resources than investing in this costly Creature that lacks inherent combat evasion.

Plasm Capture

Unique counterspells are always worth exploring, but it’s especially difficult to justify the mana cost of this one when Mana Drain has finally seen a reprint in Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s Breaking News bonus sheet.

Article continues after ad

Chaos Wand

With an initial mana value of 3 and a further activation cost of 4, this card is simply too expensive turn-by-turn to justify keeping here.

Article continues after ad

Whirler Rogue

You’re better off relying on Creatures that are inherently unblockable and effects like Rogue’s Passage than this potentially one-time use sacrifice ability.

Bladegriff prototype

Leaving the choice of destruction here to an opponent drags down this otherwise useful flying Creature.

Curse of the Swine

You’ll likely have the mana available for a big payoff with this card’s X-cost, but considering that you want to be dealing damage unblocked as much as possible, this removal leaving behind Creatures is less than ideal.