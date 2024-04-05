MTG players are loving new dragon-summoning Commander

This new MTG Thunder Junction Commander is a must for players who love throwing out Instants and Sorceries, as well as buffing Creatures to absurd levels of power.

Eris, Roar of the Storm is an excellent new alt Commander card debuting in the Quick Draw Thunder Junction Commander pre-con deck. Players checking out Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s decks should really give it a shot, as she’s been winning over MTG fans very quickly.

WotC

Eris, Roar of the Storm comes equipped with both flying and prowess, making for a powerful, evasive attacker. But this card’s real combat potential comes from creating a 4/4 elemental dragon Token whenever its controller casts their second spell each turn (thanks to Instants, this can also trigger on opponents’ turns.) What’s more, the tokens also come in with flying and evasion, making it a cinch to soar over opponents’ defenses and hit them for huge damage.

The card’s initial casting cost is an absurd 8UR (8 generic mana, one blue, and one red.) Not to worry though, as Eris comes with an inherent way to reduce its casting cost. The card is 2 generic mana cheaper for every Instant or Sorcery in your grave with a different Mana Value, making it an easy task to reduce its cost down to just UR in a deck focused on spellslinging.

Even players that wouldn’t usually be drawn to this type of card are loving Eris, Roar of the Storm, as said by user idbachli on Reddit, “Well I finally found the Izzet Commander I want to build. Holy smokes is this thing cool!”

Another player, RhysticPlayer, was quick to agree, “Exactly, I wanted to build an Izzet dragon deck that felt unique and in line with the nature of the color identity, not just “it’s a dragon deck but with blue for counterspells”, and I tried in many ways but never found something that satisfied me. But this might be it.”

Izzet can be one of the most fun color combos in MTG, particularly for players who are drawn to throwing out as many Instants and Sorceries as possible. For these players that love spell-power while also wanting to keep some beefy Creatures on the board, Eris, Roar of the Storm is the perfect new Commander to build a deck around.