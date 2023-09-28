MTG Goad explained: What it is & how it works

Goad is an interesting social mechanic that can dictate the direction of battle in MTG. We’ll walk you through how Goad works right here.

Many Magic: The Gathering players in large-scale formats like Commander can have a tendency to wall up, building their forces until the opportune moment to strike. But with Goad, they don’t have the luxury of sitting around. This mechanic enforces active play and puts you at a distinct advantage – while also potentially painting yourself as a problem to deal with.

How Goad works in MTG

When a creature is Goaded in MTG, until the caster’s next turn the creature must attack during each combat if able, and it must attack a player other than the one that Goaded it if possible.

Goaded creatures can still attack the player that Goaded them, but only if no other targets are viable (eg: when there are only two players remaining in the game.)

MTG: Goad in multiplayer and one-on-one

Goad is designed for multiplayer formats like Commander first and foremost. Goad still has its uses in one-on-one play, forcing weaker creatures to run into heavy hitters, but its applications are not nearly as varied as with multiple opponents.

Best uses of Goad

When using Goad, it’s important to remember the social aspect of play. Turning an opponent’s attention away from you can be extremely powerful, but the other players that you’re forcing them to attack may well see you as the bigger issue.

Goading is a powerful tool for both defense and indirect offense, but be careful not to provoke too much ire for too long unless you’re confident in your ability to keep the effect up across the board.

Goad can always backfire, painting a target on the goading player’s back. But with the right application, Goad allows a player to turn their opponents against one another, whittling down their creatures and resources.

