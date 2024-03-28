MTG Thunder Junction’s Simic Commander is a giant threat

Outlaws of Thunder Junction is bringing dozens of powerful new creatures to MTG, and Bonny Pall, Clearcutter is set to be a huge threat at most game tables.

Bonny Pall, Clearcutter is a new Simic (green and blue mana) Commander that has been revealed for the Outlaws of Thunder Junction set. This card hews closely to tried-and-true Simic strategies, but that doesn’t stop it from pulling out the stops as a new Commander format powerhouse.

WotC

Bonny Pall is MTG’s take on the legend of Paul Bunyan, and she makes a strong impression right out of the gate. This Giant Scout has a great deal of power and toughness on her own, but it’s her trusty companion that can really shine in combat.

When Bonny Pall ETBs (enters the battlefield), her controller creates a Legendary Ox Creature Token that becomes more powerful the more lands that controller has in play. Additionally, Bonny Pall rewards attacking with a card draw and the ability to play a land directly onto the field.

If there’s one thing that Simic decks aren’t lacking in MTG, it’s value. With easy access to card draw and land ramp, Simic players have often accelerated way ahead of the rest of the table by the time their first few turns are done. As a result, they can afford to drop powerful, high-cost cards like Bonny Pall as an early-game advantage rather than an intended finishing blow.

Bonny Pall isn’t just a payoff for playing blue and green however, she actively encourages some of their best strategies. as pointed out by Reddit user WR810:

“How are you Simic, let me count the ways . . .

Lands in play. ✔

Playing lands.✔

Drawing cards.✔

Tokens.✔

Big body. ✔

Aggressively costed. ✔

+1 counters. ❌”

However, some players are less enthused by Bonny Pall’s reveal, wishing that Wizards would branch out and take Simic Creature design in a new direction. As said by commenter Spanklaser on Reddit:

“Oh look, Simic with card draw and ramp. Who could have known?”

While some players take issue with a perceived lack of inventiveness in Simic card design, the fact remains that this is one of the most reliable color pairs out there. Especially in the Commander format where players have access to all manner of high-cost threats like Eldrazi titans to cast. Bonny Pall, Clearcutter is sure to end up on the list of best Simic Commanders once Outlaws of Thunder Junction drops, thanks to sticking close to what these colors do best.