MTG players love this new take on Magic’s most expensive format

$30 Vintage seems to hold promise for a lot of MTG fans, as active players and new converts are discussing the Cincinnati-based format right now.

New fans of MTG will swiftly learn that there isn’t just one way to play the world’s longest-running TCG. With the original Standard still reigning online, and newer formats like Modern and Commander drawing the in-person crowd, there’s a variety of ways to make the most of your Magic collection.

Now, a post on the MTG Subreddit has been picking up steam, showing off a new format called $30 vintage. The format has been gaining fans in Cincinnati and beyond, and some of its players appear to be spreading the game’s roots and appealing to the wider MTG community.

What is the $30 Vintage MTG format?

$30 Vintage is just what the name suggests, a format that uses the Vintage Banned and Restricted list, but with a heavy limit on the deck’s overall price.

As shown off by user ManKnownAsD-Money on Reddit, $30 Vintage blends the joy of high-power magic with the creativity that comes from deckbuilding restrictions.

MTG fans discuss $30 Vintage format

Community reception of the burgeoning format seems initially positive, with fans expressing interest and asking questions to determine its possible validity and longevity.

Reddit commenter Rock_Type said:

“Hey, I love the idea and could maybe catch an event if I’m in town.

“My big recommendation to address some concerns and improve your chance at growth is to do what Penny Dreadful does and lock in prices as of certain dates for a “season”.”

User Theguythatcould124 was more critical and voiced their concerns:

“What happens when a card spikes or an abundance of people build the same deck and the overall deck price goes above $30? Or you go to a tournament and one card makes your deck illegal before check-in. Sounds not good at all.”

In response, the original posted stated:

“Deck prices get locked in before events using deck submission forms. So your deck is still considered legal even if it spikes. The format is very diverse so everyone building the same deck is a non-issue.”

With Commander reigning supreme as MTG’s premier in-person format, and Standard struggling to maintain its relevance outside of MTG Arena, Magic fans are always on the lookout for new formats in which to play their favorite TCG.

Cost can often be an issue in keeping up with this hobby, allowing low-price formats like Pauper to grow and flourish. If this format does expand and gain more players and official standing, it may well gain a more streamlined name to boot. Commander didn’t stay as Elder Dragon Highlander forever after all. Hopefully, if $30 Vintage takes off, MTG players will have a new outlet that doesn’t break the bank.

