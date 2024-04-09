MTG Karlov Manor green common price surges over 400% in 3 months

Pick Your Poison, a card from Magic: The Gathering’s Murders at Karlov Manor, has slowly increased in price since its release.

A common card from Murders at Karlov Manor has increased over 400% since its debut in January. Pick Your Poison is a green instant card, with a focus on removal. Since it debuted at 99 cents, it quickly dropped to around 29 cents, as it normally does, according to TCGPlayer’s average.

Since then, it has grown to an average of $1.62 – at the time of writing – a staggering 458% increase over just three months.

The card allows its player to force an opponent to do one of three things. Either destroy a flying creature (common for these types of cards), an enchantment, or sacrifice an artifact. However, all three options can work their way into most games, especially with the current meta across formats. The ultra-low cost of just one green mana, along with forcing the opponent to sacrifice a potentially key part of their game plan is too good to give up on.

Where it’s most popular is in Modern, which is currently plagued by The One Ring (an artifact card). Yes, the Lord of the Ring card has become a de facto staple in many decks, thanks to being indestructible and paired with an incredibly powerful ability.

Each time you tap it, it gains a counter, but you can draw that many cards. At the start of your turn, you lose life equal to its counters. However, Pick Your Poison skirts around the indestructible part, as it doesn’t technically target The One Ring.

In a format besieged by it, Pick Your Poison is quickly becoming a favorite Modern sideboard staple. This means that while it’s not going in decks straight away, between each round of a game, players can swap it in to deal with any irritants.

This is also why it’s becoming a potential favorite for Commander games too. The casual format can often drive up the price of cards alongside the main ways to play the game.

