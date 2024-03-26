MTG Innistrad: Crimson Vow deal is a must-buy for vampire fans

This excellent vampire-themed MTG set has had a bite taken out of its price, and the cards inside are scarily good value.

Magic: The Gathering’s most recent trip to the fan-favorite plane of Innistrad is perfect for any fans of undead-slaying adventure. A pre-release kit containing several packs of the set and a decorated invitation can be found on sale right now.

The Innistrad: Crimson Vox Prerelease kit contains 6 draft boosters containing 15 cards, one token, and one helper card. It can be found at Amazon for 17% off, making it easy to justify sinking your teeth into this set and drawing some great new cards.

Crimson Vow is a unique MTG tale set on the plane of Innistrad. Previous trips to the horror-themed plane centered Gothic nightmares and Eldritch monstrosities. Crimson Vow on the other hand takes a slightly more tongue-in-cheek approach to horror – revolving around a vampire wedding – while still showing off all the style and scares that Innistrad is known for.

This set features dozens of flavourful card designs that fit both the plane and its specific story. Olivia, Crimson Bride is the mastermind behind this woeful wedding, but there are plenty of other fantastic Creatures besides, like the Transforming Ulvenwald oddity and Ulvenwalk Behemoth, granting all your creatures trample and haste upon switching forms.

If you’re a fan of vampires or old-school gothic horror – as many TCG fans tend to be, given the enduring popularity of vampires in MTG and Yu-Gi-Oh – Innistrad: Crimson Vox is likely to be your new favorite MTG set. Give this Pre-release kit a look and you’ll get a good taste of what these cards can do.

