All cards revealed for MTG’s Not a Wolf Secret Lair

2024 has been a big year for Magic: The Gatherings’s Secret Lair series, with the Spring and Summer superdrops adding a huge variety of new sets for MTG’s collectors and curio fans.

Now, one of the most offbeat and interesting Secret Lairs in recent memory has revealed all of its contents, and we’ve collected the cards together.

Universes Beyond has seen Magic: The Gathering open itself up to a wide variety of crossovers that would have been unthinkable to see on a card just a few short years ago. But even with the likes of Doctor Who and Fallout appearing on MTG cards, there are some concepts and crossovers that still would not work within a regular set.

That’s where Secret Lairs come in, being products shipped in a more limited capacity than standard MTG sets. Usually consisting of a small handful of cards following a specific theme, Secret Lairs offer the space for Magic to get really wild, celebrating a wide variety of artists and out-there ideas. This brings us to Secret Lair’s most recent offering.

NOT A WOLF is a project created by comedian Dan Sheehan. The popular Twitter account features Sheehan in character as a wolf pretending (unsuccessfully) to be a human.

While this may initially seem like an odd pick for a whole Secret Lair, Magic has no shortage of excellent Wolf Creatures to reprint, helping to ground the concept.

NOT A WOLF stands right alongside Hatsune Miku’s multitude of 2024 Secret Lairs as a Magic Product that few would have predicted, but many fans are interested in all the same.

Not a Wolf Secret Lair: All cards

NOT A WOLF/KING OF WOLVES (Tovolar, Dire Overlord/Tovolar, the Midnight Scourge)

WotC/Dan Sheehan

This reprint of Tovolar brings back one of the best parts of Magic’s most recent return to Innistrad. Midnight Hunt added a huge number of Werewolves to MTG, with Tovolar being among the very best.

Coming in Gruul colors gives Tovolar a whole host of hard-hitting, Haste-packing combat options. Being able to assemble the majority of Magic’s Wolves into one deck makes Tovolar an extremely popular Commander, even if players have to contend with the frustrating Day/Night mechanic when using him.

Second Harvest

WotC/Dan Sheehan

An incredible boost for token decks, Second Harvest is one of Green Mana’s many excellent token support cards. While it won’t provide a repeatable static boost like Doubling Season or Parallel Lives, Second Harvest can double up the power of your board with very little mana investment.

Howl of the Night Pack/Wolf token

WotC/Dan Sheehan

While Second Harvest provides excellent value, it can’t really do much without you having tokens on the board in the first place. That’s where Howl of the Night Pack comes in. It may be somewhat overcosted at 6G, but in a deck focusing on green mana, this Sorcery can utterly flood the board with Wolves that will overrun your opponents with ease.

This Secret Lair also comes with its own Wolf token, allowing you to field a regular ol’ 2/2 human with nothing wolflike about them whatsoever, we promise.

Avabruck Caretaker/Hollowhenge Huntmaster

WotC/Dan Sheehan

Another excellent double-sided werewolf following Tolovar’s example. While the Caretaker is difficult to remove and helps boost other Creatures, its real strength is unlocked when it flips into the Huntmaster. By spreading its Hexproof and +1/+1 buffs across the whole board, this Creature will quickly build up your forces into a terrifying threat.

Beastmaster Ascension

WotC/Dan Sheehan

This Secret Lair’s final entry is an Enchantment that rewards aggression and attacking with as many Creatures as possible. By throwing enough attackers at your opponents and building up quest counters, each of your Creatures will receive a huge boost in power and toughness.

Secret Lair’s unpopular switch from print-to-order to a limited-run model means that players have to be quick to grab hotly-anticipated Secret Lairs before they sell out.

For players who are interested in picking up the NOT A WOLF Secret Lair, it’s worth keeping an eye on the official storefront ahead of the June 24 release.