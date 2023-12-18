MTG Doctor Who Commander deck hits lowest-ever price before the holidays

Pick up Paradox Power to team up with the Twelfth and Thirteenth Doctors, claiming an easy victory over your MTG opponents.

Universes Beyond: Doctor Who has been a smash-hit for MTG, featuring iconic characters and stories alongside powerful abilities and deck synergies. Now’s your chance to pick up one of these excellent Magic: The Gathering decks for a record-setting low price.

With a huge 33% off the regular price, this is the perfect time to pick up a deck for the MTG player or Doctor Who fan in your life. Paradox Power is not only cheap at Amazon right now, it’s the biggest savings that the site has ever offered the deck for.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

BBC/WOTC

Paradox Power is an excellent new Commander deck focusing on the Twelfth and Thirteenth Doctors. Some of the most recent stories in Doctor Who’s history feature these Doctors, with each of their eras having their own sets of fans of favorite episodes.

As a deck, Paradox power focuses on casting from anywhere but the hand, filling your field with out-of-the-box strategies.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Thanks to its inclusion of red mana, Paradox Power syncs up nicely with several powerful exile-based strategies. If you’re looking to really add some power to your purchase, splashing in some new Discover cards from The Lost Caverns of Ixalan would certainly do the trick. Discover is one of the most powerful abilities added to MTG in quite some time, and it triggers this deck’s Paradox ability to boot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With Doctor Who’s 60th-anniversary celebrations bringing the show back to a new peak of pop-culture relevance, it’s a very good time to be a fan of the show. Why not celebrate its return in style and pick up a Universes Beyond: Doctor Who deck just in time for the holidays?

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.