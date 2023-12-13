Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa’s first season will feature an iconic music act

Showrunner Russell T Davies just teased an appearance by one of the biggest rock bands of all time in Doctor Who Series 14.

Doctor Who Series 14, also known as Doctor Who Season 1, will premiere sometime in 2024. It marks Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa’s first run of episodes as the Fifteenth Doctor.

Gatwa made his debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in the third and final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, “The Giggle.” He’ll reprise the role next in upcoming Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road.”

The Christmas special will also introduce the Doctor’s new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). It’ll boast a cameo by UK TV personality Davina McCall (as herself), as well.

Ncuti Gatwa’s first Doctor Who season will feature an iconic music act

McCall isn’t the only famous face slated for Gatwa’s initial run, either. Per Radio Times, Davies recently confirmed that none other than the Beatles will show up in Doctor Who Series 14.

“[The Christmas special is] completely different to the next episode, isn’t it?” he said. “And then the one after that, that’s the Beatles… that’s nuts!” Based on these remarks, fans should expect the Fab Four to show up in Doctor Who Series 14‘s second episode.

How big a role The Beatles will play in the episode – and who will play them – is currently unclear. At what point in the band’s career the Doctor and Ruby will meet them is likewise unknown. That said, previously released stills of the Fifteenth Doctor and companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) in 1960s attire indicate the encounter will unfold during The Beatles’ early days.

Doctor Who showrunner clarifies Series 14 “reset”

Time travel is standard practice in Doctor Who, however, Davies has repeatedly emphasized how much Gatwa’s tenure in the TARDIS will “reset” the franchise.

He’s even announced that iconic Doctor Who baddies the Daleks and the Cybermen won’t return in the Fifteenth Doctor’s first batch of episodes. Even so, Davies stopped short of using the “reboot” label in a recent interview.

“It’s completely a reinvention,” he said. “Reinvention of the show, brand new, but not a reboot, it’s the same old show, everything starts again, everything’s seen through the eyes of Ruby Sunday and it’s that lovely feeling of here we go, a new era beginning.”

For all the latest Doctor Who content, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.