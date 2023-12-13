Doctor Who devotees are going wild over ‘The Goblin Song’ – a musical number from upcoming Christmas special, “The Church on Ruby Road.”

Created by Doctor Who composer Murray Gold and showrunner Russell T Davies, “The Goblin Song” is (as its name suggests) performed by a group of goblins.

The tune’s lyrics refer to the ghoulish creatures’ love of snatching and eating babies. This is somewhat ironic, as proceeds from “The Goblin Song” will go to the BBC’s Children in Need charity.

Despite – or likely even because of – the dark subject matter of ‘The Goblin Song,’ it’s quickly become a monster hit. This is especially true in the UK, where it rocketed to number two on the charts, ahead of Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For You Christmas Is You.’

Doctor Who fans say Goblin Song is the “best Xmas song ever”

The BBC has since leaned into the song’s popularity, issuing a statement on behalf of the goblin band’s lead singer, Janis Goblin, via the official Doctor Who X account.

The response from fans was overwhelmingly positive, with many reiterating their appreciation for both “The Goblin Song” and its diva. “Best Christmas song ever, no contest,” wrote one X user. “Let’s see if it can get to number one on Christmas Day,” added another.

“I need Janis to become a part of the Tardis team STAT,” a third chimed in.” Just have her and some goblin backup singers sneak aboard the Tardis and the Doctor can never get rid of them. They just sing at really awkward moments.” “Thank you for serving Janis Goblin,” posted a fourth.

The Doctor Who fanbase first learned about the goblins’ inclusion in “The Church on Ruby Road” via the special’s synopsis. The synopsis also revealed new information about the Fifteenth Doctor’s (Ncuti Gatwa) new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

Notably, it established that Ruby “was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby.” Davies teased Ruby’s mysterious past further in a subsequent interview, hinting that answers won’t arrive for some time.

“Not every question is answered in the Christmas special,” he said. “And that continues all the way through to the most magnificent finale ever shot on planet Earth.”

