Save 30% on Doctor Who MTG deck in historic low price deal

The MTG Doctor Who Blast from the Past deck brings classic Who into the modern era, featuring classic Doctors, companions, stories, and more.

Universes Beyond: Doctor Who is an incredible crossover that manages to blend the best of Doctor Who’s storytelling with the deep gameplay of MTG. Blast from the Past is one of the best decks in the whole Universes Beyond: Doctor Who set, and it’s going for a great price on Amazon right now.

With a whopping 30% off the total price, this is an incredible saving just in time for the holidays. This is the lowest that Amazon has ever offered the deck, making this the perfect time to pick it up and add to your MTG collection.

BBC/WOTC

Blast from the Past is one of the most rewarding Universes Beyond: Doctor Who decks to play. Focusing on Historic spells, Blast from the Past synergizes incredibly well with legendary permanents and artifacts. The deck also has a strong affinity for sagas, which is great news as each Doctor in the deck comes with an associated saga, depicting one of their most iconic stories.

Blast from the Past very much lives up to its name, as this deck manages to celebrate the whole of Doctor Who’s classic era. With every classic Doctor from the First to the Eighth present, alongside many of their companions, this deck is a must for anyone fond of the incredible history of Doctor Who.

Get ahold of the Doctor Who Blast from the Past MTG deck and you’ll have the perfect gift to get any Whovian into MTG or start any fan on a journey across time and space.

