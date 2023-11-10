Most expensive cards in MTG The Lost Caverns of Ixalan 

Find the shiniest treasure from MTG’s expedition to the core of Ixalan, as we walk you through the most expensive cards in the set.

MTG The Lost Caverns of Ixalan’s pre-release is upon us, with the set’s full release occurring on November 17. Magic: The Gathering players can head to their local game store and pick up The Lost Caverns right now.

We’ve picked out the most expensive cards in the Lost Caverns of Ixalan set, so you’ll know which pulls to get excited about and weigh up whether to keep, trade, or sell your best finds.

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan: Most expensive cards

#1: Cavern of Souls (Borderless)

An incredible mana-fixer for typal decks running multiple colors. Cavern of Souls first debuted in Avacyn Restored and has seen a small handful of reprints since. Ever useful, the standard Ixalan variant of Cavern of Souls is sure to remain among the set’s most valuable cards.

Price: $33.87

#2: Ojer Taq, Deepest Foundation

One of the first cards to be revealed for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Ojer Taq is one of the plane’s gods. An incredible token-tripler the likes of which MTG has never seen, Ojer Taq enhances one of white mana’s key strategies to a scary degree.

The sheer board-overwhelming power and creature token synergy is the cause of Ojer Taq’s high price, and it will likely stick around alongside fellow expensive token-boosters Mondrak, Glory Dominus, and Anointed Procession.

Price: $32.14

#3: Chimil, The Inner Sun

Another true icon of Ixalan, Chimil brings life and light to Ixalan’s inner core. This card is expensive both in terms of mana and real-world price, but arguably worth the cost.

Discover is one of MTG The Lost Caverns of Ixalan’s most potent new mechanics, and Chimil’s Discover 5 every turn brings a whole lot of value and board presence.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Preventing your spells from being countered allows many of your most powerful plays to go ahead unimpeded. Just bear in mind that the initial casting of Chimil itself can be counted, shutting you down if you aren’t wary of removal.

Price: $27.04

4: The Ancient One (Showcase)

It’s no surprise that MTG’s new most powerful two-mana card ranks highly on this list. With a slew of strengths, including infinite-mill potential and absurd stats for its cost, The Ancient One’s few limitations are well worth working around.

Price: $25.99

5: Resplendent Angel (Borderless)

A Special Guest reprint that packs a real punch, Resplendent Angel’s new Ixalan art sets it apart from previous printings.

An ever-useful card for lifelink and angel typal strategies, Resplendent Angel has flying, generates tokens through lifegain, and can boost its stats for an additional cost. Such a versatile creature deserves its spot on this list, though time will tell if other Special Guest printings will claim its place.

Price: $25.48

While these may be the most expensive cards new to The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, The List will contain several non-special guest reprints with huge value, including the ever-powerful Dockside Extortionist. Check out The Lost Caverns of Ixalan and see what cards you can discover.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.