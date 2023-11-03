MTG Ixalan Commander decklist: Veloci-RAMP-tor 

Build up a board full of deadly dinos with the new MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan dinosaur typal Commander deck.

MTG is venturing down into The Lost Caverns of Ixalan in search of power, treasure, and more. Some of the most valuable finds to be unearthed from this MTG set are its four Commander decks, one for each of The Lost Caverns’ main factions.

The Veloci-RAMP-tor Commander deck represents part of the Sun Empire and its bond with dinosaurs. This deck provides powerful and versatile new options to players who can’t get enough of MTG’s dinosaur creature type. Between this release and the Universes Beyond: Jurassic World crossover, they’ll have plenty to sink their teeth into.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We’ll delve into the details of the Veloci-RAMP-tor Commander deck for The Lost Caverns of Ixalan and help you decide if its playstyle is right for you.

MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan Veloci-RAMP-tor strategy

Shockingly enough, this Commander deck is focused on ramping and cheating out powerful dinosaurs. Heavily creature-focused, you’ll be looking to overwhelm your opponents with sheer numbers and brute force wherever possible.

Out of all the Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Decks, Veloci-RAMP-tor perhaps leans most strongly into creature type synergy. Each Commander deck in the set does so to varying degrees of success, but the effects on display here range from draw to damage boosts to destruction, covering all the bases.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Swinging with red, boosting and damaging with green, controlling and recurring with white, all while assuring you’re ahead on mana and able to facilitate your biggest plays. Veloci-RAMP-tor’s game plan may be less new and exciting than something like Blood Rites’, but it is reliable and powerful as a tradeoff.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan Veloci-RAMP-tor Commander

Pantlaza, Sun-favored is a toughness-matters Commander that allows you to Discover and ramp out some of your biggest dinosaur threats every turn. Dinosaurs tend to have high defense across the board once you start getting to higher casting costs, effectively allowing you to double the forces entering your field.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Wayta, Trainer Prodigy is the deck’s alt Commander. Wayta’s gameplay is drastically different than Pantlaza’s, but perhaps even more interesting. Wayta foregoes ramping and field-building in favor of an indirectly aggressive, destructive strategy.

Wayta’s ability revolves around self-damaging triggers, doubling up on them, and allowing you to hurt your own creature to trigger their effects. Self-damage triggers have been seen in Gruul Commander colors before with Vrondiss, Rage of Ancients – and serve as Ixalan’s dinosaurs’ signature mechanic enrage – but Wayta allows you to safely and reliably activate the effect.

Article continues after ad

Wayta can also prop up the Fight mechanic, a new method of support for a Commander but a tried-and-tested destruction method in Green. Wayta builds on a wholly different aspect of Veloci-RAMP-tor, but one we absolutely encourage trying out.

Article continues after ad

MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan Veloci-RAMP-tor Decklist

Here’s the full decklist for the Veloci-RAMP-tor Commander deck from Creatures to Lands:

Creature: 30 cards

1 Kinjalli’s Sunwing

1 Temple Altisaur

1 Wakening Sun’s Avatar

1 Zetalpa, Primal Dawn

1 Etali, Primal Storm

1 Marauding Raptor

1 Apex Altisaur

1 Deathgorge Scavenger

1 Rampaging Brontodon

1 Regal Behemoth

1 Ripjaw Raptor

1 Runic Armasaur

1 Shifting Ceratops

1 Topiary Stomper

1 Verdant Sun’s Avatar

1 Wayward Swordtooth

1 Quartzwood Crasher

1 Regisaur Alpha

1 Xenagos, God of Revels

1 Zacama, Primal Calamity

1 Bellowing Aegisaur

1 Majestic Heliopterus

1 Thrashing Brontodon

1 Otepec Huntmaster

1 Drover of the Mighty

1 Ranging Raptors

1 Thundering Spineback

1 Atzocan Seer

1 Raging Regisaur

1 Raging Swordtooth

Artifact: 3 cards

1 Lifecrafter’s Bestiary

1 Arcane Signet

1 Sol Ring

Sorcery: 9 cards

1 Chandra’s Ignition

1 Fiery Confluence

1 Rishkar’s Expertise

1 Cultivate

1 Farseek

1 Migration Path

1 Rampant Growth

1 Savage Stomp

1 Thunderherd Migration

Instant: 3 cards

1 Return of the Wildspeaker

1 Generous Gift

1 Path to Exile

Enchantment: 1 card

1 Rhythm of the Wild

Land: 39 cards

1 Arch of Orazca

1 Canopy Vista

1 Cinder Glade

1 Clifftop Retreat

1 Exotic Orchard

1 Fortified Village

1 Furycalm Snarl

1 Game Trail

1 Kessig Wolf Run

1 Mosswort Bridge

1 Command Tower

1 Evolving Wilds

1 Jungle Shrine

1 Myriad Landscape

1 Path of Ancestry

1 Rogue’s Passage

1 Secluded Courtyard

1 Temple of the False God

1 Terramorphic Expanse

1 Thriving Bluff

1 Thriving Grove

1 Thriving Heath

1 Unclaimed Territory

8 Forest

4 Plains

4 Mountain

New: 15 cards

1 Pantlaza, Sun-Favored

1 Wayta, Trainer Prodigy

1 Bronzebeak Foragers

1 From the Rubble

1 Wrathful Raptors

1 Curious Altisaur

1 Dinosaur Egg

1 Scion of Calamity

1 Sunfrill Imitator

1 Progenitor’s Icon

1 Akroma’s Will

1 Descendants’ Path

1 Earthshaker Dreadmaw

1 Ixalli’s Lorekeeper

1 Itzquinth, Firstborn of Gishath

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.