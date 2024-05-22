All new Eldrazi revealed in MTG story recap

MTG players hotly anticipate the Modern Horizons 3 set for a variety of reasons, and the promise of many new Eldrazi cards is very high on that list. Wizards of the Coast has been leaning into the excitement surrounding this influx of archetype support, with much of Modern Horizons 3’s promotional material centering on the Eldrazi.

WotC has taken things one step further, republishing stories featuring the first appearance of the Eldrazi. These stories serve as a both nostalgia for longtime fans – who might not believe so much time has passed since these Creatures debuted in 2010 – and table-setting for new fans who may be wondering why these Lovecraft-inspired cards are such a big deal.

Article continues after ad

This move was not just a hype-building recap, however. Sprinkled among the republished stories are the official reveals of Modern Horizons 3’s Eldrazi cards.

With the Eldrazi Incursion Commander deck drawing a lot of attention, these reveals clear up some of the mystery surrounding the deck and give players a peek at its contents.

Article continues after ad

We’ve compiled all the Eldrazi reveals and reprints from these republished MTG stories, so even if jumping back in time to Rise of the Eldrazi isn’t for you, the new cards can be examined all the same.

All MTG story Eldrazi reveals: The Eldrazi Awaken

Breaker of Creation

WotC

A huge, 8-mana colorless Creature, Breaker of Creation packs life gain, as well as two of the best offensive and defensive abilities in all of MTG. Hexproof prevents targeting, making removing this beast a difficult task for any opponent, and Annihilator 2 forces other players to sacrifice two of their permanents whenever the Breaker of Creation sets its sights on them and attacks.

Article continues after ad

Devourer of Destiny

WotC

An exile-based removal spell attached to a powerful 6/6 Creature. Devourer of Destiny has a unique package of abilities and offers an additional scry-like effect if drawn as part of the opening hand.

All MTG story Eldrazi reveals: Battles at the Brink

Wumpus Aberration

WotC

A powerful 6/6 with Trample, Wumpus Beast works best with the Eldrazi Spawns’ easy access to colorless mana, preventing opponents from getting any bonus out of the card being cast.

Article continues after ad

Writhing Chrysalis

WotC

Eldrazi Spawn are one of the highlights of the Eldrazi support in Modern Horizons 3, allowing for reliable access to colorless mana without having to rely on Wastes. Writhing Chrysalis not only provides a burst of mana by putting two Spawn onto the field, it synergizes well with them by growing in power thanks to sacrifice triggers.

Article continues after ad

Corrupted Shapeshifter

WotC

A Creature that affords its controller a great deal of choice. Depending on exactly what’s needed at the time of casting, the Creature can choose one of three different stat lines and abilities. Flying serves as a hard-to-block aggressor, Defender as an incredible shield wall, and Vigilance as a slightly less hybrid of the two.

Kozilek’s Unsealing

WotC

Eldrazi decks with Modern Horizons 3 support are primed to ramp up in mana exceedingly quickly, casting the high-value spells that the archetype is known for. Kozilek’s Unsealing provides a payoff for that process, restocking your hand after casting a card with high mana value, as well as generating sacrifice-based sources of mana while building up to those big casts.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Oblivion Sower

WotC

While Eldrazi Spawn provide a temporary boost to colorless mana, Oblivion Sower’s role in Eldrazi Incursion is to set up a more stable mana base, stealing opponents’ lands and granting them to its controller.

All MTG story Eldrazi reveals: Zendikar’s Last Stand

Drowner of Hope

WotC

Similar to Writhing Chrysalis, Drown of Hope creates two Eldrazi tokens that can be sacrificed for a colorless mana each, with the difference being that the Eldrazi Scions have 1/1 stats where Eldrazi Spawns’ 0/1 prevent them from doing damage when selected as blockers.

Drowner of Hope also provides a secondary use for Scions, sacrificing them to tap opponents’ creatures and prevent attacks, activated effects, blocking, and more.

Article continues after ad

Petrifying Meddler

WotC

The Petrifying Meddler’s Reach makes it an excellent blocker, and its stun on cast allows its controller to neutralize one of their opponent’s biggest threats for a significant time.

Basking Broodscale

WotC

Another source of Eldrazi Spawn ramp, Basking Broodscale stands apart from many other pieces of Modern Horizons 3 Eldrazi support due to the ease with which it can facilitate infinite combos.

Article continues after ad

Echoes of Eternity

WotC

A brand-new type of Enchantment, Echoes of Eternity is the best piece of support colorless MTG decks have received in a long time. This Kindred Enchantment counts as an Eldrazi spell, doubles up on colorless ability triggers, and copies colorless spells on cast. Eldrazi decks will be using Echoes of Eternity as a new centerpiece for years to come.