Modern Horizons 3 is shaping up to be the biggest MTG release of the year, significantly advancing the game’s power level. So, here’s where and when you can get your hands on this hotly-anticipated MTG set.

2024 has been a huge year for Magic: The Gathering with successful, standout sets like Outlaws of Thunder Junction in the rearview mirror and plenty more to come. While premier sets Bloomburrow and Duskmourn have players hyped, Modern Horizons 3 is the one to watch right now.

This set is ostensibly built around the Modern format but is packed full of powerful designs that Commander players and fans of other formats should be paying close attention to.

Whether looking into pre-release events or waiting for the full set launch, buying online or in person, there are a wealth of ways for MTG players to get their hands on Modern Horizons 3. We’ll walk you through the best places to pick up Modern Horizons 3 so you can get started with this huge Magic release as soon as possible.

Where to buy MTG Modern Horizons 3: Prerelease

WotC

Ahead of the full release of each MTG premier set, Wizards of the Coast offers a week-long pre-release period at local game stores that are part of the Wizards Play Network. At prerelease events, players pick up prerelease packs containing six Play Boosters as well as promo cards, spindown dice, and more at each store’s discretion.

While prerelease packs used to contain Draft Boosters, as of the Murders at Karlov Manor set they come packed with Play Boosters instead. As a result, prerelease packs are now geared towards players and collectors of all kinds, not just Draft players.

If you’re looking for a local game store that will be hosting prerelease events, check out Wizards of the Coast’s official store locator.

Where to buy MTG Modern Horizons 3: Full release

As of June 14, Modern Horizons 3 will be available for purchase in local game stores and online. No longer limited to just prerelease packs, players can pick up whole boxes of Modern Horizons 3 boosters, 4 new pre-con decks, premium Collector packs, and more.

Below we’ve highlighted some recommended stores that will stock a wide array of Modern Horizons 3 products, be sure to check them out if you’re eager for Magic’s next big set.

