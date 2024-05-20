MTG’s latest set has a new take on the Eldrazi Titans

Kozilek, the Broken Reality completes Modern Horizons 3’s trifecta of redesigned Eldrazi Titans, alongside the officially revealed Emrakul, the World Anew, and the unconfirmed leak of Ulamog, the Defiler.

Commander Masters’ Eldrazi Unbound deck updated this fan-favorite archetype, but Modern Horizons 3 is going all in on the Eldritch menace, reworking old favorites and adding a wide array of powerful new support to the colorless strategy.

Magic’s Modern Horizons 3 set has seen several leaks prior to Wizards’ spoiler season, but Kozilek, the Broken Reality has not yet been officially confirmed. Wizards of the Coast has already released many official spoilers for Modern Horizons 3’s Eldrazi Incursion Commander deck, and we’ll keep you informed if these leaks match up as the set nears release on June 14.

This Eldrazi titan’s previous appearances as Kozilek, Butcher of Truth, and Kozilek, the Great Distortion both focused heavily on card draw, and this card follows in their footsteps.

However, where Butcher of Truth served as a showcase of the Iconic, devastating Annihilator ability, and the Great Distortion was an extremely potent source of Negation, the Broken Reality treads new ground as a token creator and buffer.

This Kozilek variant does less to deal with opponents’ threats on the battlefield than its Annihilator-packing predecessor, instead focusing on slowing down threats while building up your board.

Manifesting cards from opponents’ hands has the chance of robbing those players of their best options. Additionally, even the weaker Eldrazi spawn and tokens will be boosted significantly by Kozilek’s +3/+2 buff, infusing your board with real titanic power.

MTG fans have pointed out that Kozilek’s power level feels more reasonable this time around, while acknowledging that the bar was set so high by previous Eldrazi that the card will still be a menace.

As said by Reddit user GladiatorDragon: “Huh. That seems rather… tame for a Titan, doesn’t it?

At least, in the context of Eldrazi decks I’ve faced. No doubt this is still going to be madness, especially in an Azlask setup.”

Wizards clearly has plenty of design space left to explore with the Eldrazi, and if Kozilek, the Broken Reality is any indication, fans’ appreciation for these unique cards won’t die down any time soon.