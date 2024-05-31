MTG Modern Horizons 3 reprints classic Urza card

Urza’s Incubator is returning in Modern Horizons 3, giving MTG players a new opportunity to get ahold of this classic cost-reducer.

While MTG has many famous faces and iconic characters, few can be said to be as integral to the game as Urza. MTG’s first focal Planeswalker was the face of Magic for most of the game’s early years and remains a legendary figure in its lore.

While Urza has remained a figure of the past for many years following the Weatherlight Saga, recent gameplay has seen this amoral, genius antihero return to prominence thanks to sets like The Brother’s War.

Urza, Lord High Artificer has long been an infamous mono-blue Planeswalker thanks to the card’s easy combos with the salt-inducing Winter Orb. Urza, Chief Artificer is also one of the most popular pre-con Commanders in MTG thanks to its overwhelming power and wealth of Artifact Creature synergies.

WotC

Urza’s Incubator sets itself apart from most Urza cards in MTG by caring about any type of regular Creature, beyond just Artifacts. When this card enters the battlefield, its controller may choose a Creature type. As long as Urza’s Incubator remains on the field, Creatures of that type cost 2 generic mana less to cast.

This card is a must-include for Typal decks, effectively reducing all of your Creatures’ costs by 2. As a result, Urza’s Incubator can rack up a high price, thanks to its enduring appeal in the Commander format.

This card may not have much of an impact on the Modern format, but its inclusion in Modern Horizons 3 will make a lot of Commander players very happy.

While most Urza cards function well with Artifacts, Urza’s Incubator is the most broadly useful Urza-related card in MTG and will see use in a huge variety of decks once Modern Horizons 3 launches on June 14.

