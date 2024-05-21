MTG Modern Horizon 3’s most broken Eldrazi is a common 

While the Eldrazi are best known for being colossal, extradimensional threats, the Eldrazi with the greatest potential in Modern Horizons 3 is far from a gigantic, destructive beast. What’s more, it isn’t a Mythic rare card either, but a humble common.

Basking Broodscale is a new Eldrazi support card that will be included in Modern Horizons 3’s Eldrazi Incursion Commander deck. As with many cards in Eldrazi Incursion, Basking Broodscale makes use of the Devoid effect to count as colorless even with green mana in its mana value.

WotC

This Creature comes with the Adapt 1 ability but functions best with outside sources of +1/+1 counters. For as long as its controller has ways of adding +1/+1 counters to Basking Broodscale, they’ll be able to bring additional Eldrazi Spawn onto the field, which can be kept as chump blockers or sacrificed for a single colorless mana each.

While this card provides decent value alone, MTG players have been quick to discover that the card’s real, overwhelming strength comes from the number of easy infinite combos it can facilitate.

As pointed out by Reddit user AntiqueChessComputr: “Combo with Rosie Cotton, create hundreds of tokens, and grow this guy as much as you want.”

Tales of Middle Earth’s hobbits are far from the only combo partner for Basking Broodscale. As said by one player: “2-card infinite with Cathars’ Crusade that grants infinite colorless mana.”

Many MTG players predict this card’s status as a common will see it banned in the Pauper format. Being able to reliably achieve infinites is a worrying precedent for this low-cost, lower-power format, and the card will likely be hit with a ban in Pauper shortly after Modern Horizons 3’s release.

Basking Broodscale provides huge value to a multitude of decks, from Eldrazi to Token doublers to +1/+1 strategies like the recent The Wise Mothman Commander from Universes Beyond: Fallout. Through generating a huge potential pile of colorless mana, Basking Broodscale’s value compared to its cost and rarity cannot be overstated.