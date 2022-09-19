Lost Ark Arktoberfest event: Gesbroy Island, new quests, items & more

Lost Ark is celebrating October — kind of — with a big event: Arktoberfest. There’ll be boozy fun in-game as a tribute to Oktoberfest. It does start in September though, so here’s everything you need to know about it including the new content added.

Since Lost Ark’s major Western release in 2021, the game has maintained a steady stream of players, with updates, patch notes, and new content arriving constantly as a way to keep their players interested.

The latest content drop to arrive to the game is the brand new event Arktoberfest which, you guessed it, is a tribute to the well known Oktoberfest festival. For those excited by the new event and everything it brings with it, here are all the details you need to know about Lost Ark’s Arkotberfest event.

The Lost Ark Arktoberfest event has already kicked off as of September 17, 2022, with players being able to get in on the action right up until October 3, 2022.

During the weekends of Arktoberfest, the Fever-time button will be activated to claim unique food to help you and your raid parties in battle. However, these unique rewards will be limited to one per day each weekend.

Smilegate Lost Ark are going all in when it comes to their Oktoberfest celebrations.

What new in-game items content are coming to Lost Ark?

In keeping with the Oktoberfest theme of the event, players will be able to unlock Beer-head Twitch drop items with the choice of either Lager, Indian Pale Ale, or Stout.

To unlock the chest for the item, Lost Ark players will need to accumulate 4 hours of watch-time in participating Lost Ark Twitch streams to claim this reward. Full instructions on account linking and claiming can be found on Lost Ark’s Twitch Drops page.

Arktoberfest’s new quest and task list

During Arktoberfest, Gesbory Island will be the hub to fully embrace the environment and vibe of the event. The Island includes locations such as the Umar establishment which is essentially an in-game bar. As well as being a cool place to hang out, the island also has two main quests for players to complete:

The Wide World of Beers

A Grand Old Time

Completing these quest’s will include you earning the Lager Doll Mask, Ale Doll Mask and Stout Doll Mask. These items then allow you to turn into a beer glass.

Smilegate Players will be able to turn themselves into a giant beer if they complete the event tasks.

In addition, there are multiple co-op quests that have also been added into Lost Ark for Arktoberfest.

Una’s Task Quests

The three Una’s Task Quests require participation in the co-op events listed below.

A Great Beer Snack

An Even Better Beer Snack

The Beer Snack to End All Beer Snacks

Co-op Quests

A set of 3 quests runs every hour. If you fail to complete the current quest progress in the given time, the next quest does not occur. Completing all three quests rewards a title and the items needed to complete Una’s Task quests.