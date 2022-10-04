Lost Ark 2022 update roadmap: Reaper, Summoner, Caliligos Guardian Raid

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Lost Ark’s 2022 roadmap has been announced by Smilegate RPG and with the Reaper, Summoner, and the Caliligos Guardian Raid on the horizon, it’s safe to say there’s plenty of content coming to Arkesia.

As with any MMO, Lost Ark relies on a constant stream of fresh content for players to enjoy, especially for those who are taking on the hardest challenges Arkesia has to offer.

Well, following the recent Rage with the Machinist patch, the community has been mastering the Machinist advanced class as well as tackling the Kakul-Saydon Legion Raid.

However, as always, players now have their eyes firmly focused on the future and the updates Smilegate has planned for the rest of the year.

Luckily, the devs have outlined a roadmap for October, November, and December and there’s no doubt Lost Ark players are going to be impressed.

Here’s all the new major content features arriving in Lost Ark during the month of October:

Mystic Abyss Raid

Smilegate RPG The Mystic Abyss Raid is arriving in October.

The Guardian Mystic or Herald of Vairgrys has begun casting dangerous mists from the permeated chaos. As a result, players need to vanquish them in a new limited-time Abyss Raid.

During the event, ‘Scale of Harmony’ is applied, changing character stats to match the Guardian’s level. Item Level 1302 or higher is required to take on the Mystic, and a huge amount of weekly rewards await those who rise to the challenge.

Vykas Legion Raid – Inferno Difficulty

Inferno difficulty is coming to the Vykas Legion Raid in October and will require Item Level 1460 to enter. Of course, any adventurers who do successfully complete the raid will be rewarded generously and will prove themselves as one of the best in Arkesia.

Achates Trial Guardian

The Archates Trial Guardian offers a challenging experience similar to the Inferno difficulty of Legion Raids.

However, the Raid can only be entered after setting up your build through the ‘Book of Coordination’. If defeated, prestigious rewards of achievements and a Legendary Title will be earned by the vanquishing party to award prestige and celebrate their hard-fought victory.

Here’s all the new major content features arriving in Lost Ark during the month of November:

Reaper Advanced Class

Smilegate RPG The Reaper is an assassin sub-class.

New advanced classes are always highly anticipated by the community and the Reaper is certainly no different.

The stealth-based Assassin sub-class will be arriving in Arkesia in November and is capable of misleading opponents by vanishing, using dagger attacks, and summoning clones.

Reapers have a variety of tools at their disposal to vanquish whatever threat crosses their path.

Here’s all the new major content features arriving in Lost Ark during the month of December:

Summoner Advanced Class

Smilegate RPG The Summoner advanced class is arriving in December.

A Mage sub-class, the Summoner is a force to be reckoned with in any battle as they have the ability to call forth elemental spirits to fight for them. Each of these spirits has its own special skills and strengths to help aid the Summoner and fulfill their bidding.

Not only that, with access to powerful water, lightning, and earth spells as well as more unique attacks, the Summoner should never be underestimated.

So, if you’re a fan of the Summoner’s playstyle and want to master their abilities, the new Mage sub-class will be added in December.

Brelshaza Legion Raid (Phantom Astalgia: Deja Vu & Normal Difficulty)

Face Brelshaza, Commander of the Phantom Legion in an immersive and challenging 8-player Legion Raid spanning 6 unique gates and encounters.

The most cunning and ruthless of all the Legion Commanders, she is known to charm her enemies and inflicts them with deadly hallucinations.

With so many encounters, the gates work differently and the Item Level requirements rise every two gates. You can check out the item levels for each gate below:

Phantom Astalgia: Déjà Vu – Item Level 1430

Gates 1 & 2 – Item Level 1490

Gates 3 & 4 – Item Level 1500

Gates 5 & 6 – Item Level 1520

Caliligos Guardian Raid

Smilegate RPG The Caliligos Guardian Raid is coming in December.

A conjurer of lightning, Calligos commands his enemies to their knees and is a cruel ruler of the skies. Worshipped in the past as a god, the now ruthless guardian will be available to challenge in Guardian Raids.

The Item Level requirement to challenge Caliligos is 1490, so be prepared for a challenging battle.

So, there you have it, that’s all the major content features coming to Lost Ark in October, November, and December.

Keep in mind, there are smaller changes and events arriving between these big updates, so you can check out the full rundown here.