Lost Ark Rage with the Machinist patch notes: New Advanced class, Legion Raid, events

Lost Ark’s Rage with the Machinist update releases on September 28 and we’ve got the full patch notes here. From the arrival of the titular Advanced Class to the debut of the new Kakul-Saydon Legion Raid, here’s what’s coming to Arkesia this time around.

Lost Ark has consistently been adding new content throughout 2022 and Rage with the Machinist represents another new era for the game that took over the internet when it dropped back in February.

The latest update introduces players to the terror that is the Midnight Circus and also brings a whole new flavor of gameplay in the form of the Machinist.

The Gunslinger’s fifth Advanced Class option boats a wealth of technology-related weapons. There are machine guns, laser weapons, and even a supersuit identity skill that allows players to completely transform for a short time.

This implementation will run off Hypersync core energy and will be available until a player’s stockpile is completely depleted.

The Kakul-Saydon Legion Raid variants are also changing the game up a little bit, as there’s technically two new things to explore this time around. The first is Midnight Circus: Rehearsal, which will allow players at 1385 item level to get a taste of the main course even before they reach the 1475 barrier for the actual event.

Both variants will provide the same gameplay mechanics in the fight against the Mayhem Legion, but the Rehearsal version will be significantly easier. This raid will also allow for one more player than Valtan and Vykus before it, meaning that four players will be needed to take it on.

The final big piece of the puzzle is the addition of two limited time boosts , Punika’s Powerpass and Special Event missions which will help players level up their alternate characters or bring a new Gunslinger up to snuff in order to try out the new Advanced Class quicker than ever before.

For the full patch notes, check out the blog post below:

Lost Ark Rage with the Machinist full patch notes

Heroes of Arkesia,

The September “Rage with the Machinist” Update arrives in Arkesia tomorrow. Downtime for the update will begin on September 28 at 12AM PT (7AM UTC) and is expected to last 4 hours. Downtime for regions with server merges is expected to take longer, estimated up to 16 hours. The Machinist arrives in Arkesia armed to the teeth with highest-tech machine guns, laser weapons, and drones found in Arthentine— ready to blast, burn, and neutralize any threat with surgical precision. An old threat also resurfaces in the next Legion Raid; Mayhem Demon Legion Commander Kakul-Saydon and his dangerously alluring Midnight Circus. Find the full list of content, updates, new progression events, and bug fixes below.

SPOTLIGHT

MACHINIST ADVANCED CLASS

The Machinist is armed to the teeth with highest-tech machine guns, laser weapons, along with a Drone capable of remote, precise strikes and unique attacks. When standard weapons and drone strikes aren’t enough to take down a target, the Machinist can activate their identity skill and suit up in cutting-edge technology with the Hypersync ability. Energy cores for the high-tech Hypersync suit can be charged by landing attacks, and once entered, Hypersync core energy will be expended by abilities until the Machinist runs out.

The Machinist joining the Deadeye, Gunslinger, Artillerist, and Sharpshooter as the fifth Gunner Advanced Class. Learn more about the Machinist in the recent Lost Ark Academy focused on detailing its identity, Engravings, and skills.

KAKUL-SAYDON LEGION RAID

Kakul-Saydon enters the fray as the third Legion Raid. In this raid, you’ll face the insanity of the Midnight Circus as you battle members of the Mayhem Legion and Legion Commander Kakul-Saydon. No revives are available mid-battle, so be ready to fight for your life. Differing from Valtan & Vykas, Kakul-Saydon is a four-player Legion raid. This Legion Raid has 3 gates, and is complete with a swathe of new unique characteristics, abilities, and mechanics.

While players will need to be Item Level 1475 to attempt the Normal difficulty of the raid, an easier version of the raid called Midnight Circus: Rehearsal can be entered by players at Item Level 1385 to practice the difficult mechanics and teamwork required to vanquish the Mayhem Legion.

Rehearsal and Normal Modes share a weekly lockout per character. A character that clears Rehearsal Mode first will not be able to do Normal Mode that week.

Once a player has completed Normal Mode Kakul-Saydon in a given week they can no longer clear Rehearsal Mode that week on any character.

Doing Normal Mode first will grant the rewards that would have been obtained in Rehearsal Mode, in addition to all of the Normal Mode rewards.

A new special training feature has been added, and can be accessed by speaking to Beatrice in Trixion. The special training contains the same minigames encountered in the Kakul-Saydon Legon Raid for players to practice.

Two new items used in exchange for rewards are introduced in this raid: Mayhem Marks and Mayhem Trumpets. Mayhem Marks are used at the Legion Raid Exchange NPC to obtain various rewards, such as card packs, accessories, and more. Some of items have a weekly limit while others have a roster limit. Mayhem Horns are used to upgrade the bonuses provided by Legion Raid gear sets. These sets grant unique effects when 2, 4, or 6 pieces of the same set are equipped. These set effects can be increased using Mayhem Horns at a new Set Gear Management NPC available in all major cities. A new Guide Quest will be available detailing the new system in-game.

NEW PROGRESSION EVENTS

FREE PUNIKA POWERPASS

Players will receive a Punika Powerpass after completing Punika’s quest “Berver’s Friend”. To access this quest, players must first complete all Adventure Quests (marked by purple exclamation marks) on Punika to collect stamps and become a citizen. Once the final quest in this chain, “Honorary Punikan” has been completed, you can talk to Nia in Nia village to start “Berver’s Friend.” If you’ve already finished the quest before the update, you’ll get the Powerpass when the event starts! This Event Powerpass will be delivered via in-game mail.

The Punika Powerpass will function like the North Vern Powerpasses available to players in the launch version of Lost Ark— once you’ve completed the storyline through that continent, you can use it to bring an alternate character to that point in the game. With the Punika Powerpass, you’ll receive Item Level 1302 gear. This is an event Powerpass, and will expire on October 26.

SPECIAL EVENT MISSIONS

Similar to an Express Event, you can designate a character between item Level 1302 and 1415 on your roster to participate in the Special Event Missions, where they’ll earn honing materials to quickly level up to 1415. Defeat Guardians, Abyssal Dungeons, and reach Item Level thresholds to earn impactful honing material rewards. The Special Event Missions will stay active until November 23.

We’re excited to see the new alternate characters roaming Arkesia as players experience different playstyles or quickly level up a brand new Mechanist. Both of these events are available for a limited-time— so make sure you take advantage and use them while you can!

GENERAL UPDATES

The first round of server merges will begin after the regularly scheduled downtime. Find the list of servers merging and an FAQ on how these merges will be handled in our Server Merge Details article.

Updated and refreshed the daily login bonuses reward track.

Updated the Fever-time event system to allow for new types of Fever-time events. The first new event will take place during the final week of Arktoberfest from September 30 to October 3. In this event, each day, rewards can be claimed through the button normally— but a special track will also be active that grants a bonus prize. This extra reward track can be progressed through by logging and playing for 30 minutes each day. Once you meet the daily requirements, the next prize is reached. You only earn one prize, claimable at the end of the event, based on the number of days you met the requirements.

The Growth Support Effect has increased from 1370 to 1415 to help new players reach their friends in the T3end-game.

The level 22 (Legendary Engraving Selection Chest) and 25 (Lv. 3 Gem Box) rewards from Thronespire now have Item Level requirements (1445 and 1460 respectively) to open.

Updated the Item Level requirement for “Legendary Class Custom Engraving Recipe Chest” available from the vendor found on Anguished Isle to require Item Level 1445 or higher.

Added an option to report mail received from other players.

Added 6 additional character slots, to increase the previous max of 18 to 24.

AFK kick has been removed.

Additional items have been added to the Event Guardian Raid vendor, including: Legendary Card Pack (1 roster limit) Petit Saydon Pet Chest (1 roster limit) Legendary Rapport Selection Chests (2 roster limit) Event Tome of Enhancement books (3 roster limit for weapon books, 15 for armor) Regulus’ Light Currency Chest (10 weekly roster limit) Vitameow (5 weekly roster limit) Leap’s Essence (3 weekly roster limit) Basic Life Energy Potion (2 weekly roster limit) Daily Una Instant Completion Ticket (6 weekly roster limit) Daily Una +1 Task Ticket (1 weekly roster limit) Creation Fragment (5 weekly roster limit) Added Solar Grace, Solar Blessing, and Solar Protection honing materials. Doubled the previous amount of Destruction and Guardian Stones received. The price remains the same.



STORE UPDATES

The Rage with the Machinist Update includes special Machinist skins, the Magick Society skins, new Machinist specific bundles, and more! Find the new cosmetics showcased below.

MAGICK SOCIETY SKINS

MACHINIST ROBOTICS SKIN

MACHINIST DAWN SKIN

NOTABLE BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing background audio to be missing in various cutscenes.

Fixed an issue causing unintended text to appear in the Achievements menu in non-English languages.

Fixed an issue causing the color options to not appear in the settings window for the Attack Direction Indicator.

Fixed an issue causing the identity tooltip setting to not function while using certain classes.

Fixed an issue allowing HTML formatted text to be sent via guild group chat notices.

Fixed an issue causing a cutscene to be skipped when completing certain quests in Anikka while in a party.

Fixed an issue causing the Pheromone Bomb to not last for 30 seconds if used on Night Fox Yoho before becoming invincible.

Fixed an issue causing the virtual keyboard to be shown when changing tabs in various menus while using a controller.

Fixed an issue causing the incorrect weekly reset time to be shown in the Stronghold Activity Notebook.

Fixed an issue where sever effects granted by the “Strange Movement” Tripod for the Destroyer’s “Earth Smasher” skill were not applied as described.

Fixed an issue causing guild chat messages to occasionally not appear.

Fixed an issue causing various chat tab settings to be reset.

Fixed an issue causing text to be reversed on one side of the Wingsuit Bike mounts.

Stay tuned to our forums and social channels for updates related to server merges. We’ll see you in Arkesia!