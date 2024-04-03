Will LEGO replace missing pieces from sets?

There’s nothing worse than finding missing bricks in your brand-new LEGO set. Thankfully, there’s a way to get this sorted.

Opening a brand-new LEGO set only to find missing pieces can be disappointing. But there’s no need to worry. The process for getting those missing bricks isn’t too hard, as long as you’re ready to fill in a form.

All you need to do is simply visit their customer service website and provide your set details along with the missing elements.

How to report missing LEGO pieces?

If your LEGO kit is lacking bricks, head to the “Missing Bricks” section under LEGO’s Bricks & Pieces customer support webpage. Here you will have to input your location, age, and the 8-digit set number, and then select the pieces that are missing from your set.

After submitting the form, replacement parts should reach you within a few days but that would depend on your location. Beyond missing bricks, LEGO will also replace parts if they’ve arrived cracked, warped, or discolored making them unusable.

What happens if more than a few LEGO pieces missing?

For sets missing entirely sealed bags containing hundreds of bricks, the standard single-piece replacement process may fall short. In these rare cases with so many missing components, contacting LEGO customer service directly via email, phone or online chat works best.

Explain your situation involving the absence of sealed bags of possible elements. You will have to provide LEGO support with your name, location, set number, and specifically what inner bags are completely missing pieces.

With enough details confirming your purchase, representatives can assist with replacements for incomplete kits missing sections.

Now if pieces go missing due to your mistakes rather than defects, you can order these pieces on LEGO’s Bricks & Pieces portal. Lost bricks prices range between 20-30 cents typically plus you must cover shipping expenses in such cases.