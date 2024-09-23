Fortnite players blame LEGO mode for missing Bruno Mars emotes

The Silk Sonic cosmetics featuring Bruno Mars are finally back in Fortnite’s item shop, but the set’s missing emotes have some players blaming the LEGO game mode.

Fans of Epic Games’ battle royale are used to seeing cosmetics arrive in the item shop for a short period before disappearing for an unknown amount of time. Collaboration skins are especially exclusive.

That’s why many were excited to see the Silk Sonic Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak outfits come back after two years. The set includes nearly everything from the original with two glaring omissions: the Freedom Wheels and Leave The Door Open dance emotes.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

After noticing these missing emotes, players began discussing why this was happening. Most came to the conclusion that LEGO Fortnite mode was to blame.

Ever since this official game mode was released, Epic has made sure that nearly all outfits and emotes were transferable to LEGO Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

Still, there are plenty of cosmetics that are not yet available to use in this game mode, including the two Silk Sonic emotes. Because of this, players have assumed that Epic decided to bring back this cosmetic set without the dance moves due to them not working yet in LEGO Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

If that is the case, though, Epic’s strategy to cater to LEGO Fortnite players may have backfired. As one Reddit user pointed out, holding off on beloved cosmetics because they aren’t supported in LEGO Fortnite will just make players resent the mode.

Many other users agreed, with one player pointing out how Chapter 5 has been the personification of “No one asked for this.” They then listed various things Epic had done that fans weren’t happy about, including the missing emotes.

Article continues after ad

Besides this cosmetic debacle, Fortnite is receiving a new Ranked Reload mode on September 24 that will allow players to earn the free Felina ranked skin.