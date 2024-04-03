Can you use LEGO Insider points in stores?

Everything you need to know about earning and spending LEGO Insiders points online and in physical LEGO stores.

The LEGO VIP program transitioned to LEGO Insiders last year around August, consolidating all LEGO memberships under one unified system. However, this raised confusion around where and how LEGO Insiders points, previously known as VIP points, can now be redeemed since the program overhaul.

While LEGO Insiders points can certainly be earned from purchases made at official LEGO stores online in a fairly easy process, let us take a look at how these points can be redeemed in-store.

How to earn and redeem Insider Points in-store?

The good news is that you can continue building your LEGO Insiders points balance by buying LEGO products from official stores. During every qualifying purchase at the LEGO store, members’ accounts are automatically credited the standard Insiders point rate.

Article continues after ad

However, the Insiders program does not apply to certified stores, LEGOLAND parks, or LEGOLAND Discovery Centers. Remember that points cannot be earned at those locations.

Article continues after ad

Insider points can be redeemed not only online but also during checkout at physical official stores to lower the final amount. When shopping at an official store, you can exchange points from your balance towards the products you are buying.

So earned points have validity both digitally via the Rewards Center and physically inside LEGO shops when it comes time for checkout savings.

In summary, all purchases made through official LEGO company channels effectively accumulate LEGO Insider points. Those earned points can later be exchanged online for Reward Center coupons or during register checkout at stores.