LEGO Fortnite: Where to find pineapples

Find out how to get pineapples in LEGO Fortnite to make various dishes to boost your health, stamina, and more.

LEGO Fortnite’s 31.20 Lost Isles update didn’t just introduce Klombo and Mahogany but also some new fruits that can be processed into various meals in the game. One of those fruits is the pineapple.

Thanks to this, you can now enjoy pineapple on pizza in the game’s blocky world, among other new meals. This isn’t just like any regular pizza, though. You can get some stat boosts just from eating it that can help you survive in the wild.

Below, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about how to find and get pineapples in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to get pineapples in LEGO Fortnite

epic games Pineapples found inside a cave in LEGO Fortnite.

You can find an abundance of pineapples in the Lost Isles, particularly in the plains area. But this doesn’t rule out the possibility you’ll find them in the jungle or grotto. They can also be seen on the ground, so just keep your eyes open if you’re looking to get your hands on them.

While you can’t grow them yourself like Klomberries, pineapples usually spawn multiple in one spot. If you do run out of them around your area, you can opt to wait until they spawn again.

LEGO Fortnite: All pineapple recipes

If you’re going to venture inside caves and take out the big bad, you’ll want to come extremely prepared, and that’s where pineapples can help.

You can eat pineapple like any other food to regain health, but if you take the time to process it using the cooking stations, you get more benefits. Here’s a list of all the meals you can make with the pineapple:

Meal Materials Station Effects Hawaiian Pizza – x2 Flour

– x2Tomato

– x1 Pineapple

– x1 Cheese Oven – Gain +16 Health

– Recover +20 Hunger

– Lower Energy Consumption for 2 mins Roasted Pineapple – x1 Pineapple Grill – Gain 2 1/4 Health

– Recover +5 Hunger Tropical Smoothie – x1 Coconut

– x2 Banana

– x1 Pineapple Juicer – Gain +7 Health

– Recover +5 Hunger

– Increase Stamina for 2 mins

That sums up everything you need to know about how to get pineapples in LEGO Fortnite. While you’re here, take a look at how you can craft the best weapons in the game and get more health to increase your chances of surviving.