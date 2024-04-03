What is a LEGO MOC?

Have you heard LEGO enthusiasts talking about MOCs and confused about what they mean? Here is all the information about MOCs you will need.

LEGO MOC stands for ‘My Own Creation’ and refers to LEGO models designed by hobbyists rather than official LEGO sets sold in stores.

MOCs are custom builds either based on available sets or entirely new creations. Some people will upload instructions that can use multiple of the same set. Things like LEGO’s 3-in-1 sets can be expanded on with just a new set of instructions.

You’ll find the likes of a modded Star Destroyer to match Star Wars villain, Thrawn’s own ship. Or there could be custom Titanfall kits and much more intricate LEGO City kits.

For some, this helps elevate the LEGO experience beyond just a toy. Master MOC architects experiment with piece types, stability tricks, intricate detailing, and custom textures.

Can you buy LEGO MOCs?

Custom creations get listed on various sites such as BrickLink, BuildaMOC, WeBrick, and more. While making your own LEGO MOC set is rewarding, buying completed MOCs from master builders could mean owning a unique complex showpiece

However, major LEGO MOC hubs like ReBrickable don’t sell the LEGO, but the instructions. They’ll provide a list of what you’ll need and an estimated cost in your local currency.

Moreover, celebrated MOCs and elite builders motivate newcomers that they too can imagine anything and build it from LEGO. What might start as copying classics might lead to something creative.