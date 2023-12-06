Every LEGO BrickHeadz set retiring in 2023: Star Wars, Harry Potter & more

We have rounded up every LEGO Brickheadz set retiring in 2023 and where you can buy each of them.

You might struggle to get your head around it, but it’s true — several LEGO BrickHeadz sets will, along with myriad other much-loved kits, be retired soon. How soon? Before the end of 2023.

But don’t fret, we have you covered. We’ve listed all of the retiring LEGO BrickHeadz sets and where you can buy each of them. Indeed, if you missed out on these kits, it’s best to grab them now, and add them to your collection.

Article continues after ad

1. LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars sets retiring in 2023

LEGO

This year, LEGO is retiring myriad Star Wars-inspired sets, including LEGO BrickHeadz models of Ahsoka Tano and the heroes from the Battle of Endor.

Article continues after ad

A colorful display piece, the LEGO BrickHeadz Ahsoka Tano comprises of 164 pieces. The model of this brave Jedi measures three-and-a-half inches tall. In addition, it features several neat elements, such as two blue lightsabers.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the LEGO BrickHeadz Battle of Endor Heroes kit is a must-have LEGO set for Star Wars fans. The 549-piece kit features Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Lando Calrissian, R2-D2, and Wicket. The set also includes Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber and Wicket’s spear.

Article continues after ad

2. LEGO BrickHeadz Harry Potter sets retiring in 2023

LEGO

In addition to the several LEGO Harry Potter sets retiring in 2023, LEGO is discontinuing a duo of Harry Potter-inspired BrickHeadz kits.

Article continues after ad

Each of these sets comprises a quartet of characters from the Wizarding World, with the first featuring Harry, Hermione, Ron, and Hagrid. This 466-piece kit allows you to recreate iconic scenes, or display it in your LEGO Harry Potter collection for all to see. The trio of students and Hagrid measure one-inch and three inches tall, respectively.

Article continues after ad

But who will teach the young wizards and witch? The professors, of course. Featuring Professors Snape, McGonagall, Moody, and Trelawney, the LEGO BrickHeadz Professors of Hogwarts set comprises of 601 bricks. Each of the characters measures three inches tall.

3. LEGO BrickHeadz Disney sets retiring in 2023

LEGO

A whopping seven Disney-inspired LEGO BrickHeadz sets are retiring at the end of 2023. There are characters from Mickey Mouse & Friends, DuckTales, Toy Story, and Chip ’n Dale. Even the Disney 100th Celebration set is going to be discontinued.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Each of these sets will rekindle joyous memories of the much-loved Disney characters. If you love Disney (and is aged 10 and up), it’s best you add these sets to your collection now.

Comprising of 90 bricks and standing three inches tall, the first set highlighted here comes in the shape of Donald Duck. Of course, Donald Duck needs a companion. So why not also get the LEGO BrickHeadz-reimagined, 110-piece Daisy Duck set. The latter kit measures four inches tall. In addition, you can complete your Mickey Mouse & Friends-inspired LEGO Brickheadz collection by grabbing the 214-piece Goofy & Pluto set. The former and latter measure three inches and one inch tall, respectively. Indeed, it’s time to get the friends together before they retire.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another LEGO BrickHeadz set that’s going to be discontinued is that of Scrooge McDuck, Huey, Dewey, and Louie. The kit comprises of 340 pieces, with Scrooge measuring four inches tall, and his great-nephews each standing two-and-a-half inches tall. In addition, LEGO has discounted this set by 40%.

Celebrating a century of Disney, the LEGO BrickHeadz Disney 100th Celebration set features Micky, Oswald the lucky rabbit, Snow White, and Tinkerbell. This 501-piece kit is perfect for Disney fans, young and old. What’s more, LEGO is offering this set at a discount of 40%.

Article continues after ad

Taking inspiration from two characters from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, this set featuring Woody and Bo Beep makes for a great gift. Comprising of 296 pieces, the kit also features neat elements, including Bo Beep’s shepherd’s crook.

Article continues after ad

The final LEGO BrickHeadz set retiring at the end of 2023 comes in the shape of Chip & Dale. The duo of adorable, LEGO-reimagined chip munks comprises a total of 226 pieces. The models measure three-and-a-half inches tall.

Article continues after ad

4. LEGO BrickHeadz Minecraft sets retiring in 2023

LEGO

A trio of Minecraft-inspired LEGO BrickHeadz sets will soon be shelves. So it’s best to grab them while they are still on the shelves (the online ones, that is).

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Designed for Minecraft fanatics aged 10 and up, the retiring models are Alex, Llama, and Zombie. Each set measures three inches tall. However, the brick count differs. Alex, Llama, and Zombie are made up of 86, 100, and 81 pieces, respectively.

Article continues after ad

These sets are perfect additions to any LEGO BrickHeadz fan’s collection. They make for great display pieces, especially when placed next to one another. So why not grab them all before it’s too late?

Article continues after ad

5. LEGO BrickHeadz Avatar sets retiring in 2023

LEGO

This LEGO BrickHeadz is retiring, just like several other Avatar-inspired kits LEGO is discontinuing in 2023.

The 246-piece set features two brick-built models of Jake Sully, depicted in human and Avatar form. The latter and former measure three and four-and-a-half inches tall, respectively. An attachable wheelchair is also present, and a Na’vi spear is included.

This set makes for a great gift for Avatar fans aged 10 and up. In addition, with two buildable figures included, you can share the joy of building with a loved one or sibling.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

6. LEGO BrickHeadz Manchester United Go Brick Me retiring in 2023

LEGO

Mad about Man Utd? This set is for you (if you’re aged 10 and up, that is).

Immerse yourself into the Premier League outfit by customizing your model to resemble you. The 530-brick kit features a trio of skin tones, four hair colors, and several styles for the latter.

Of course, the Red Devils’ crest is sited on the front of the model’s jersey. In addition, you can stick your favorite number on the back.

Article continues after ad

7. LEGO BrickHeadz FC Barcelona Go Brick Me retiring in 2023

LEGO

Fancy yourself playing for FC Barcelona? Comprising of 530 pieces, this three-inches-tall BrickHeadz kit will allow you to imagine playing for one of the best soccer clubs in the world.

Article continues after ad

Indeed, you can build a model that (nearly, at least) resembles yourself. Brick builders aged 10 and up can choose from three different skin tones and the hue and style of their model’s hair.

A sticker sheet is also included. So you can choose the number you want on the back of your jersey.

Article continues after ad

8. LEGO BrickHeadz Lion Dance Guy set retiring in 2023

LEGO

A LEGO-exclusive, this Brickheadz set will soon dance its way into retirement. So it’s best to grab it sooner, rather than later.

Taking inspiration from the traditional Chinese Lion Dance, the 239-brick kit features several authentic details. A couple of drums and a lantern are included. In addition, the LEGO-reimagined Lion Dance Guy’s mouth is adjustable, allowing you to change the model’s expressions.

Article continues after ad

With its vibrant hues, this four-and-a-half-inches tall set will look great when displayed in your home or office. It’s also the perfect gift for anyone aged 10 and up.

Article continues after ad

With these sets retiring soon, you best grab them sooner, rather than later. No matter the theme, each of these kits will be a great addition to any LEGO builder’s LEGO BrickHeadz collection.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.