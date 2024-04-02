LEGO launches its adorable Space Research Rover & its available now

The latest addition to the LEGO Friends theme, the LEGO Friends Space Research Rover has finally been launched. Here’s how much it costs and where you can buy it.

There is a range of LEGO sets taking inspiration from space. To name but a few of the latest models, there are newly-released LEGO x NASA Technic sets, the LEGO Creator 3in1 Space Astronaut, and the LEGO City Space Science Lab. Now, LEGO has introduced another space-inspired kit and it comes in the shape of a space research rover.

Designed for kids aged eight and up, the LEGO Friends Space Research Rover is sure to spark the imaginations of young space explorers. Here’s what you can expect from this set, including how much it costs and where you can buy it.

Although not exclusive to the LEGO Store, as this set has been released only recently, it is currently only available at LEGO (for now, at least).

LEGO

Comprising 514 pieces, the latest kit in LEGO’s Friends collection includes, as its name suggests, a LEGO-reimagined space rover. However, there is more to the latter model than just its shell and wheels. Opening up the brick-built rover’s transparent hatch reveals a control room. The latter doubles as a living area for the minifigures of Olivia and William and their space dog.

In addition, thanks to the air-lock elements, rover’s shell can be detached from its chassis. The air-lock elements also allows you to connect this set to an array of other space-inspired LEGO kits. The completed model measures the four-and-a-half inches tall and wide, and six-and-a-half inches long.

LEGO

The LEGO Friends Space Research Rover is sure to provide aspiring space explorers with an immersive building and imaginative playing experience, both of which, of course, can be shared with family and friends. This set will also make for a great gift for the young LEGO builder in your life.

