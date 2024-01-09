LEGO Harry Potter Chamber of Secrets gets $30 discount at Best Buy

Brave enough to enter the Chamber of Secrets? Well, if you are, now is the time. Best Buy has discounted the LEGO Harry Potter Chamber of Secrets set by $30.

Ever wanted to venture down to the Chamber of Secrets? Well, you’ll have to keep your wits about you, your wand at hand, and, for good measure, take along the Sword of Gryffindor. There is a Basilisk roaming around, no less.

Featuring all of the above, the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets will allow you to recreate classic and suspenseful scenes from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. However, there are myriad more elements to this kit.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

LEGO

Comprising 1176 bricks, this LEGO Harry Potter model features not only the eerie Chamber of Secrets but also what’s above — the Great Hall. The latter contains a duo of long tables and an array of authentic accessories, such as the Sorting Hat.

Then, of course, there is what’s located below. But how will you get there? Well, the kit is equipped with a slide.

In addition, the brick-built Chamber of Secrets features a circular entrance. There’s also a statue, replete with an opening mouth. Opening the latter reveals a hidden corridor from where the Basilisk snake makes its entrance. A neat feature, the buildable Basilisk has a rotating head and opening jaws.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The modular LEGO Harry Potter model measures 15.5 inches tall, 15.5 inches wide, and four inches deep.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

LEGO

What’s more the set includes a whopping 11 minifigures. Among these are Harry Potter, Ginny Weasley, Tom Riddle, Gilderoy Lockhart, Albus Dumbledore, Luna Lovegood, Colin Creevey, and a glow-in-the-dark Nearly Headless Nick. The list goes on. What’s more, there is an exclusive, gold-colored Minifigure of He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named to celebrate 20 years of LEGO Harry Potter.

The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets kit will make for a great gift for Harry Potter fans aged nine and up. There is no doubt about it. Indeed, it has to be one of the best LEGO Harry Potter gifts for kids.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, grownups, don’t let the age on the box keep you from grabbing this kit. It is sure to provide an immersive building and thrilling playing experience for young and old.

So, why not grab it now? Walmart has dropped this kit’s price by $30 to $119.99.

LEGO

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.