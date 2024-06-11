LEGO Star Wars fan builds stunning Imperial Dropship MOC

A Star Wars fan has created their own LEGO Imperial Dropship. What’s more, the instructions are available for you to create your own.

LEGO’s Star Wars catalog comprises myriad spectacular replicas of iconic starships from the galaxy far, far away. There are the Millennium Falcon, TIE Interceptor, and many more. In addition, a new Imperial Star Destroyer will join the lineup.

However, for Star Wars fans wanting to expand their collection of Imperial starships, an Imperial Dropship is missing from the collection. So, if you desire a brick-built version of this iconic ship, why not build it yourself? Well, that’s just what LEGO builder Nimbuzbricks did. In addition, you can get the instructions for yourself on their Rebrickable page.

Article continues after ad

Each piece of this MOC snaps together to create a detailed replica of the Imperial Dropship from the second season of The Mandalorian. Comprising 846 components, the exterior is brimming with authentic design elements.

Article continues after ad

A neat design feature of this set is that Nimbuzbricks has opted to make use of reversed tile pieces to give the exterior a smooth look. As a result, with the amount of visible LEGO studs kept to a minimum, the completed model looks clean.

The completed model is equipped with a domed cockpit and a couple of engines, with front intakes and rear flares. However, Nimbuzbricks did admit that the design of the former item isn’t 100% accurate. However, this sacrifice was made to ensure the cockpit provides sufficient space for a minifigure and interior detailing.

Article continues after ad

Nimbuzbricks

Nimbuzbricks has also mentioned that, bar the design of the domed cockpit, there were a few other tricky bits to the assembly process. This included replicating the angle of the ship’s roof.

In addition to these items, the MOC is also fitted with retractable landing gear, which, when folded in, sits flush with the ship’s bodywork and loading ramp.

Article continues after ad

Removing the domed cockpit’s roof reveals an interior comprising of a seating area for a minifigure. However, further detail is to be seen when lifting off the whole element. This includes the control panel and a ladder, which leads to the troop compartment on the first level of the ship. The latter, which is easier accessed via removing the front roof, features space for 10 minifigures.